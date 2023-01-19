ITV has announced a casting call for ‘vibrant single parents’ to appear on Love Island spin-off show The Romance Retreat

ITV is giving single parents the chance to look for love in new Love Island spin-off show The Romance Retreat. The contestants will get to know each other in a luxury villa and have to be nominated by their own children.

ITV is yet to confirm when and if the show is set to air on TV but have announced a casting call with applications ending later this year. Davina McCall has also put herself in the firing line to be host of the show.

Speaking to Steven Bartlett on his Diary of a CEO podcast, the Masked Singer host admitted that she’s sent an email to ITV ‘literally begging’ them to let her present ‘midlife Love Island’. Ms. McCall said: “I could fill a villa in Love Island with middle-aged people with the best backstories you have ever heard in your life.

“They’ve lived a life – they’re widows, they’re people who have been through horrific divorces. They are people who have split up with somebody and decided they want to try going out with somebody the same sex as them.”

McCall added that ITV are working on a similar show and might consider her for the role as host. Here’s how to apply to ITV’s The Romance Retreat.

What is The Romance Retreat about?

According to ITV’s casting call which summarises the show: “ITV1 are looking for vibrant single parents from across the UK who are in search of love, for a brand new dating show! This is the ONLY dating show where single parents can search for love, by spending time in a luxury retreat, where all the parents have been nominated by their grown up children.”

How to apply to The Romance Retreat

If you are a single parent attracted to the idea of spending time in a luxury retreat looking for love, you can apply for the show via the ITV website .

Applications require the participation of a single parent and their adult child. Here’s a list of the eligibility requirements.

ITV have released a casting call for The Romance Retreat (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg)

The Child shall be aged at least 18 (eighteen) years old on or before 1st May 2023.

The Parent’s relationship status shall be single.

You and your Family Member are not: currently employed by us or the Broadcaster or any of the ITV plc group of companies; or a live-in partner or immediate relative (for example, mother, father, son, daughter, brother or sister) of someone who works on the Programme.

You and your Family Member are a legal resident in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man and also currently living in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

When do applications close for The Romance Retreat?