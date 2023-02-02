An episode of The Simpsons depicting workers at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant going on strike, was broadcast on ‘Walkout Wednesday’ attracting praise from Channel 4 viewers

Channel 4 has said the broadcast of a Simpons episode during which Homer goes on strike on the same day as hundreds and thousands of workers in the UK was a coincidence. The broadcaster received online praise for airing the episode.

The episode in question was ‘Last exit to Springfield’ and is hugely popular with fans. Airing in the channel’s 6pm slot, the episode sees Homer and his colleagues at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant go on strike in an effort to get an improved dental plan from boss Mr Burns.

It aired yesterday (February 1), a day on which 500,000 people across several unions took part in the biggest single day of industrial action in over a decade - dubbed ‘Walkout Wednesday’. Picket lines were set up outside schools and railway stations as workers protested for better pay and working conditions

Twitter users praised Channel 4 in their numbers. One user wrote: “Love that Channel 4 are airing the Simpsons episode when Homer leads everyone on Strike. Solidarity,” whilst another said: “Love that @Channel4 chose to air the Simpsons episode where the Nuclear Power plant workers go on strikes because Burns removed their dental plan benefit #SupportTheStrikes.”

