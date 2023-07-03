We’re finally heading back to Cousins beach, but will Susannah be there? Here’s everything you need to know about Belly’s next summer adventure.

Amazon Prime’s The Summer I Turned Pretty will return for its highly anticipated second season in a matter of days. The series, which is an adaptation of the Jenny Han novel of the same name, stole fans’ hearts last summer.

The second series of the show got an early green light when it was confirmed before the first series had even dropped on Amazon Prime. Since then fans have been impatiently awaiting the moment we return to Cousins beach.

The first season was well executed and with a hopeful ending, but that doesn’t mean fans weren’t left with a million unanswered questions. Aside from the main questions surrounding who Belly picks (Team Jeremiah and Team Conrad are desperately awaiting the answers), many fans will be wondering the fate of one part of the best duo in the show, Susannah.

The first season focuses on granting Susannah’s wish of one more perfect summer in Cousins before having to tell her family that her cancer has returned. Laurel, her best friend, supports but is hopeful she will change her mind about not going through treatment again. The season ends with the devastating news being revealed, but Conrad and Jeremiah are able to convince her to try cancer treatment again. Leaving fans, particularly those who haven’t read the book, and Laurel hopeful.

So, does Susannah die in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here’s everything you need to know. Fair warning, there are big spoilers ahead for the second book.

Does Susannah die in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Yes. Susannah sadly dies after her cancer returns in The Summer I Turned Pretty, her death is a central plot in the second book and it follows our favourite characters as they deal with their grief.

Fans were hopeful that we may get more time with Susannah in the show as she agrees to do treatment at the end of season one. However, the show has dashed hopes of this since they dropped the full trailer. It looks as though it will closely follow the book’s storyline and we will see Belly and the gang deal with Susannah’s passing. Rachel Blanchard does feature in the trailer as Susannah but these will no doubt be flashbacks.

Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

After choosing Jeremiah at the end of book two, the final book in the series begins two years later where the couple are still together and have even gone to college together. However, team Jeremiah stans may want to hold off on the celebration just yet. The couple get engaged and after a messy ride to the altar, the pair break up. Belly ends up with Conrad a few years later. The series ends with Conrad and Belly getting married.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season two release date

The Summer I Turned Pretty is scheduled to drop on July 15 when we will get not one, but three episodes. The episodes from then on will be released weekly in the following order:

July 14 - Love Lost, Love Scene, Love Sick

July 21 - Love Game

July 28 - Love Fool

August 4 - Love Fest

August 11 - Love Affair

August 18 - Love Triangle

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season two

If you are an Amazon Prime member you can watch the first three episodes right now for free. If you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

If you have never been an Amazon Prime subscriber you are entitled to a 30 day free trial, which is more than enough time to binge the first six episodes. The free trial will give full access to all of the benefits of Prime, including exclusive Amazon deals, free books with Prime Reading, access to two million songs on Amazon Music, gaming content with Prime Gaming, photo hosting and of course Prime Video.