Thousands of packs of Tesco cough and cold medicine recalled

A recall notice has been issued for thousands of packs of cough and cold medicine which have been incorrectly labelled.

Some 78,000 packs from three batches of Tesco Max All-In-One Chesty Cough & Cold Lemon Sachets are affected.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that the sachet labelling incorrectly says that children aged 12 years and over can use the product.

But the medicine should not be given to children under the age of 16.

It urged people who have bought the product to check the batch number.

What people should do if they bought the medicine

Anyone who has bought it is urged to return it to Tesco for a refund.

The MHRA said the product has been removed from shelves while labelling is updated.

MHRA’s chief safety officer, Dr Alison Cave, said: “Patient safety is always our priority and we are committed to ensuring that the medicines you take are safe.

“It is vitally important that people check their packs of Tesco Max All-In-One Chesty Cough & Cold Lemon Sachet and check if they have an affected pack.

“If they do, they should stop using them and return them to Tesco for a refund.

“We would like to reassure patients and parents that if you or someone under the age of 16 have recently used these sachets and have suffered no ill-effects there is no cause for concern.

“If anyone has any questions please speak to your healthcare professional and report any adverse reactions via the Yellow Card scheme.”

The affected batch numbers

The affected batch numbers are: batch number 9MW0145 with the expiry date Nov 2022; batch number 0CW0054 with the expiry date Jan 2023 and batch 0FW0133 with the expiry date May 2023.