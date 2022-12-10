Tributes have been left following the death of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie.

Tina Turner leaves tribute to her ‘beloved son’ Ronnie after he died aged 62

Tina Turner’s son Ronnie has died near his Los Angeles home, it has been confirmed. A heartfelt message has been left by the musician’s mother, along with another tribute from his wife, Afida Turner.

The LAPD confirmed they received a 911 call on Thursday morning (December 8) relating to a death from an individual near Ronnie’s home in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles. Paramedics rushed to the scene but the 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TMZ .

On social media , Tina posted a black and white image of herself accompanied by the words: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Afida also took to Instagram to share her heartbreak, saying: "My god Ronnie Turner a true angel, huge soul, highly spiritual. My husband, my best friend, my baby, your mummy, your nurse. I did the best to the end.

"This time I was not able to save you. Love you for 17 years this is very very very bad. I am very mad. This is a tragedy. You with your brother Craig and your father Ike and Aline. Rest in paradise. So unfair."

A cause of death has not yet been announced but it has been previously reported Ronnie was suffering from ill health, including a battle with cancer.

The news of Ronnie’s death comes after 83-year-old Tina lost her son, Craig Turner, who died by suicide in 2018. At the time she wrote: "My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19, 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was 59 when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby."