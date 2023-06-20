Netflix has been slammed over an ‘inappropriate’ tweet about a new series which has similarities to the Titanic sub search.

The tweet was regarding a new series, ‘The Deepest Breath’, which has similarities to the on-going search for a titanic subversive. The 21-foot vessel, which takes tourists underwater to visit the wreck of the Titanic, went missing in the Atlantic Ocean on June 18.

The vessel is carrying five people on board, including British billionaire Hamish Harding. It is believed those on board have enough oxygen to last until Thursday as rescuers desperately search for them.

The Netflix tweet said: “Between life and death is one single breath. The Deepest Breath, an A24 production, only on Netflix 19 July.”

The tweet was accompanied by a trailer for The Deepest Breath - a documentary which tells the true story of champion freediver Alessia Zecchini and her coach and safety expert Stephen Keenan. A Netflix description of the film reads: “Bonded by their love of free diving, a record-setting champion and a heroic safety diver try to make history with a remarkable feat, ready to risk it all.”

Fans were quick to take to social media to criticise the tweet, with one saying: “Probably not the best timing for this.” Another said: “A bit inappropriate, looks good but terrible timing.”