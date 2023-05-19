Millions of people are set to go on a staycation in the UK this year - here are the 10 warmest locations in the country that are perfect spots for a trip away

A new study has revealed the warmest locations in the UK that are perfect for a summer staycation this year. This comes as Travel Daily Media say that the cost-of-living crisis would steer people towards a staycation over a holiday abroad.

The new study from a team at Betway considered various factors to come up with the list, including the average number of daylight hours in the year, which month of the year has the most sun, average annual temperature, the number of beaches/distance to the nearest beach, average annual rainfall and how windy the area is.

It’s Bournemouth that tops the list, with an average temperature of 11.4°C. Located on the south coast of England, Bournemouth boasts some of the best beaches in the UK and is regarded as one of the better staycation spots.

Fellow southern UK cities follow close behind, with Southend-on-Sea stealing second place with an average temperature of 11.2°C, London placing third with 11.1°C, and Plymouth and Brighton in joint fourth (10.9°C).

Top 10 warmest locations in the UK perfect for a staycation