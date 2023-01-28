There’s some top movies on show at cinemas all over the UK this weekend, including movies starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie & Academy Award nominated films

With the weekend in full flow, it’s the perfect time to head down to the cinema with a friend, your family or other loved one. The UK has around 850 cinemas according to Statista, meaning there are plenty to choose from.

The cinema sector was hit hard during the Coronavirus pandemic, forced to close their doors due to lockdown restrictions. They were also one of the last places to reopen as the UK slowly emerged from isolation.

But now, people are free to enjoy the latest blockbusters on the big screen, with a whole host of top movies being released now in the UK. From action films to Academy Award nominees, there’s a plethora to choose from this weekend.

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ arrived in cinemas around the UK the same week it racked up an impressive seven academy award nominations so definitely worth a look if a coming-of-age drama is what you’re after.

If science fiction is your thing, Avatar: The Way of the Water would make a good choice. It’s been a long time for fans of the movie to wait for a sequel, arriving well over a decade after the original’s initial release, becoming one of the most successful movies of all time.

Five movies to watch at the cinema this weekend

The Fabelmans

Seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, could be incentive enough to give this movie a shot, but you may also be interested to know the storyline is loosely based around director Steven Spieberg’s own beginnings in the film industry. Paul Dano plays the inventor father, with Michelle Williams as his more instinctive pianist mum.

As he takes to mounting his own DIY cinematic epics, young Spielberg alter ego Sammy Fabelman’s galloping creativity draws on both parental influences – even as a fissure begins to grow between the couple.

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Anticipation for this one was high, as the sequel to Avatar arrives over 12 years after the original hit the silver screen. Avatar: The Way of the Water tells the story of the Sully family and the lengths they go to to keep each other safe.

Babylon

Babylon was released in cinemas in the UK on January 20, but is still showing multiple screenings every day. It features a star studded cast including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and more, showcasing the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

Pathaan

Pathaan is a brand new release, available to watch in cinemas nationwide from Friday (January 27). The high-octane spy thriller, filmed in Dubai, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

