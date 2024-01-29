Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Train strikes are set to take place in various areas of the country, as confirmed by the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF).

ASLEF have announced the train strikes, as drivers have not seen a rise in pay since 2019. Industrial action and a ban on overtime has also led to the strikes, which will cause widespread disruption.

The strikes will affect services in various areas of the country, with 17 train companies affected in total.

In certain areas, there will be no services running on strike days, while some will run on a reduced service.

Starting on Tuesday, January 30 affected services will include; Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, GTR Thameslink, South Western Railway, SWR Island Line.

On Wednesday, January 31 affected services will include; South Western Railway, SWR Island Line, Northern Trains and TransPennine Express.

The train strikes will continue into February, with services being affected on February 2 to February 5.

On Friday, February 2, affected services will include; C2C, Greater Anglia and LNER.

On Saturday, February 3, affected services will include; Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway and West Midlands Trains.

On Monday, February 5, affected services will include; Chiltern, CrossCountry and Great Western Railway.

According to Sky News, ASLEF General Secretary Mick Whelan said: "We have given the government every opportunity to come to the table but it is now a year since we had any contact from the Department for Transport. It's clear they do not want to resolve this dispute.

"Many members have now not had a single penny increase in pay for half a decade, during which time inflation has soared and, with it, the cost of living.