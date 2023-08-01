The family of Hazel Higgins have paid tribute to the ‘shining light’ who was ‘loved by many’, days after she was found dead in Plymouth

Tributes have been paid to a woman who was found dead in Plymouth on Saturday, July 30. Hazel Huggins was ‘loved by many’ and was found at around .15pm after officers were called to a property following reports of concern for her welfare.

Police forced entry to the address and emergency first aid was carried out but a woman in her 50s was confirmed dead at the scene. Her next of kin were informed and are being supported by officers.

A 24-year-old, Bradley Huggins, has been charged with murder and was due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates Court on Monday, July 31. As of writing, it is believed that the two were known to each other.

In the days after her death, Hazel’s family said: “Hazel was a bright shining light and loved by many. The family are grieving their loss and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Force Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said: “Following concerns reported to us about the welfare of a woman, officers gained entry to a property where she was sadly confirmed deceased.

“The deceased and the suspect are believed to be known to each other and I would like to reassure the public that there is no wider risk associated with this incident and we are not seeking anyone else.

