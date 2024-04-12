Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In this adorable video, Mrs Blagden shows us round her special ‘hedgehog room’ where her spiky pals get to live their best lives. Mikey, Niamh and Rossi each have their own vivarium filled with cute accessories, toys and everything a pampered pet might want.

Annette Blagden in her African Pygmy sanctuary.

Hospital for wild hedgehogs

Animal-mad Annette has even turned her garden shed into a dedicated hedgehog hospital, called Hugs4Hedgehogs, where she rehabilitates injured critters. Annette has adopted and fostered 26 African Pygmy Hedgehogs since 2015, and says she loves their quirky personalities. In the short clip, she explains: “They are quirky, funny, they have their own personalities. You get the really huffy, grumpy ones which I fall for straight away as I want to bring them out of it.”

Nocturnal pets

