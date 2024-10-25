Warwick named the tenth most affordable UK city for students in 2024/25

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new study has ranked the University of Warwick as the tenth most affordable university for undergraduate students.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a recent survey found that 61% of students have borrowed money to cover rent, the research, carried out by UK Debt Expert, determined the most and least affordable university cities across the UK.

The research took into account five factors for students studying at some of the best universities in the UK, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Average monthly expenses for students, including travel costs.

Average weekly rent for the cheapest university halls options.

Cost of cheapest freshers week tickets.

Average cost of a pint in the city.

The number of part-time jobs available within 10km of the city.

View of Warwick Castle

The University of Warwick ranked in tenth place for affordability, with students' monthly expenses costing £381 on average. The university's cheapest halls of residence start at a minimum of £145.50, with around 44 of part-time jobs available within 10km of the city to help build extra funds.

While London was most expensive overall, students going to Edinburgh are actually likely to spend the most each month on living expenses - at £781 per month, taking into account travel, food and socialising. With halls of residence costing around £150 per week, students in the Scottish capital could struggle to have anything left for personal expenses at the end of the month.

With students making up 13% of the population, Nottingham was named as the most affordable university for students, with average monthly expenses over £500 cheaper than those of Edinburgh and London.

Commenting on the findings, Maxine McCreadie personal finance expert at UK Debt Expert, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Starting university is a significant milestone that comes with new financial responsibilities. The recent findings underscore how challenging it has become for students to manage their finances amidst rising living costs and inflation.

“Knowing where to start can be difficult but taking the time to plan everything out and budget accordingly will help you in the long run. Remember, there is help available whether that is a counsellor at your university or a financial advisor. Financial planning and support are key to navigating this transition smoothly.”

Methodology

For this study, our expert researchers found the cities with the top ranked universities across the UK, and compared these against five relevant index points to find the most and least expensive universities for students. The data points included:

University ranking

Annual undergraduate tuition fees

Average monthly expenses for students including travel costs

Average weekly rent

Cost of cheapest freshers week tickets

Average cost of a pint in the city

Once the data had been collected, an index score was given to each university in each data set, depending on the affordability of the result. The cumulative percentages for each city were totalled and ranked out of 850, with the highest index figure being most affordable, and vice versa.