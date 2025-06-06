Tune into our latest TV schedule featuring gripping stories from across the UK - from zombie cars to Britain’s strangest hobbies.

Shots! TV Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 broadcasts true crime and weird and wonderful programming all day, every day. Our expert journalists work closely with local communities to share captivating stories from around the UK.

The Verdict: Are exams too stressful for teens?

In the exclusive series The Verdict, our reporters hit the streets to talk to the public about the news making the headlines this week. In this episode, we ask if exams are too stressful for teens and whether you’d pass the UK citizenship test. You can tune in when the episode airs tonight at 7pm.

The Great British Hobby Hunt: Episode 4

In this new series, we dive into the fascinating world of British hobbies. From ancient traditions to modern passions, get ready to explore what makes Britain’s hobbies truly unique. In a brand new episode, we visit one of the largest ever model railways in ‘O’ gauge and meet Ms Philippines Great Britain 2024. You can tune in when the episode airs tonight at 7.45pm.

Motor Mania: Episode One

Motor Mania is a brand new series celebrating some of the world’s most unique and unusual vehicles and their owners. From spitfire to speedboat and all types of cars in-between, this is a limited series you can’t miss. In the first episode, we meet a garage owner who specialises in themed vehicles, we hear from Sheffield Simplex Company and we meet a car enthusiast who is ready for an apocalypse. You can tune in when the episode airs on Sunday, June 8th at 7pm.

