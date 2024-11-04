New research by Althea Soft https://altheasoft.com/ has revealed that cancer patients in the West Midlands are facing the longest wait times for diagnosis across England.

The region is falling significantly short of the recommended 28-day cancer diagnosis target, raising serious concerns about timely access to treatment and outcomes for affected patients

The West Midlands has the slowest cancer diagnosis rate in England, with 32% of patients being diagnosed late. The North East leads the way in rapid cancer diagnoses, with 81% of patients receiving confirmation within 28 days or less- the clinical standard.

Newly released NHS data, analysed by Althea Soft highlights stark differences in cancer diagnosis waiting times across England, with the West Midlands falling significantly behind. 32% of West Midlands patients receive a diagnosis later than the 28-day diagnosis standard.

Extended wait times for diagnosis can limit treatment options and impact survival rates, with those experiencing delayed diagnoses often facing more advanced stages of cancer by the time treatment begins.

Region Percentage Diagnosed < 28 days North East 81% East Midlands 80.3% Yorkshire and Humber 77.5% North West 77% London 76.6% South East 76.5% South West 77% East of England 69.4% West Midlands 68% The North East leads the country with 81% of patients diagnosed in 28 days or less.

In stark contrast, the West Midlands achieves this target for only 68% of patients – meaning nearly one in three patients face extended waiting times that could impact their treatment options and survival rates.

NHS Trust % 28 day Patient Wait County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust 90% The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 84% Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust 81%.

68% of patients in the West Midlands were assessed and diagnosed with cancer compared to 80.3% of patients in the East Midlands, highlighting stark disparities across the regions. The Yorkshire and the Humber region ranks third with 77.5% of patients diagnosed within the 28-day window.

In the South of England results were more consistent with the South East reporting 76.5% of patients waited 28 days or less. There is a similar picture of diagnosis across the South West, where 77% of patients were assessed and diagnosed within that all-important 28-day time frame.

Laura Free, from Althea Soft https://altheasoft.com/ , commented, “These regional disparities in diagnostic waiting times are heartbreaking, particularly for potential cancer patients where early diagnosis is crucial. “However, we must look beyond just the initial waiting period. It is important to monitor patients throughout their entire diagnostic journey. “This means tracking how long patients wait for their first appointment, the time between tests, the impact on stress levels, and the wait for results and follow-up care. “By monitoring each step of the diagnosis process, we can identify bottlenecks, reduce patient anxiety, and ensure that no one falls through the cracks of our healthcare system.”