Wetherspoon has confirmed which of its pubs are closing down amid a slow recovery in trading since the pandemic shut down hospitality. The group said it was facing “substantially higher costs” including paying staff and repairs to its pubs, and said it would also pay an extra £10m in interest over the next year as a result of higher rates.

In October, Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin said the group had undergone a ‘momentous challenge’ to tempt patrons back after lockdown and suggested pub-goers were opting for cheaper booze on offer in supermarkets. He said: “To coin a Shakespeare phrase, ‘the multiplying villainies of nature do swarm upon’ the hospitality industry.

“Following the lockdowns and restrictions of the pandemic, and surprisingly perhaps, the aftermath has been just as difficult for many companies. Most commentators, including most publicans, understandably predicted a post-lockdown boom in which the public would react to enforced cabin fever by embarking on a celebratory spree.

“But the reality has in contrast been a painstakingly slow recovery in sales, for some but not all, accompanied by great inflation in costs.” However, Mr Martin said that the pub chain has “’improved its prospects in a number of ways in recent financial years”, adding that its “underlying sales are improving”.

Which Wetherspoon pubs are set to close in 2023 - full list

Wetherspoon pubs already sold

Harvest Moon - Orpington

Alexander Bain - Wick

Chapel an Gansblydhen - Bodmin

Moon on the Square - Basildon

Coal Orchard - Taunton

Running Horse - Airside Doncaster Airport

Wild Rose - Bootle

Edmund Halley - Lee Green

The Willow Grove - Southport

Postal Order - Worcester

North and South Wales Bank - Wrexham

Wetherspoon pubs still up for sale

