We explore the historical and cultural origins of Boxing Day 🎁

Boxing Day is observed on December 26 in many countries around the world

Contrary to popular belief, the name doesn't relate to the sport of boxing

We explore the origins of the UK Bank Holiday, dating back to medieval England

The holiday season is always a whirlwind, with the build-up to Christmas Day stealing the spotlight and overshadowing the quieter charms of Boxing Day, which comes right after.

But while 26 December might not get as much attention, it still has plenty to offer - whether it’s diving into the shopping sales, catching a football match, or simply shaking off the post-Christmas haze.

After the buzz of unwrapping presents, raising glasses, tucking into a festive feast, and tuning into the King’s speech, Boxing Day brings its own reasons to celebrate.

That said, it’s always intrigued me - what’s the story behind the name “Boxing Day”? And why do some (myself included) find it even better than Christmas Day itself? Let’s dive in and unpack it all.

Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day?

Contrary to popular belief, the name 'Boxing Day' doesn't relate to the sport of boxing | AdobeStock

Boxing Day is observed on December 26 in many countries around the world, and is a holiday shrouded in historical origins that trace back centuries. Its unusual name often sparks curiosity, leading many to wonder whether there is a connection between the day and the sport of boxing, or the act of "boxing up" items....

But the name "Boxing Day" doesn't directly relate to the sport of boxing, and its roots are multifaceted and intertwined with various historical and cultural practices, spanning different regions and periods.

One theory regarding the name's origin revolves around the tradition of giving boxes of gifts to those less fortunate.

In medieval England, the day after Christmas was designated as a time for the wealthy to provide presents, food and money to their servants and the poor. Wealthy landowners would prepare "Christmas boxes" filled with food, money or small gifts for their staff as a gesture of appreciation for their services throughout the year.

This act of giving was also practised by churches, which collected donations in boxes to distribute to the needy on the day after Christmas - clergy members would also open their church's donation boxes and distribute the contents to the less fortunate.

Another historical association points to the tradesmen and servants who received a day off after Christmas to visit their families, on which employers would give their staff Christmas boxes containing leftover food, bonuses or other goods.

This tradition evolved into a holiday for workers, allowing them to spend time with loved ones after the bustling Christmas festivities.

Some suggest that the significance of "boxing" in Boxing Day also aligns with the act of boxing up or clearing out, and refers to the practice of clearing away empty boxes and packaging after Christmas celebrations.

Over time, these practices and traditions merged, intertwining the concept of charity, gift-giving and relaxation into the fabric of Boxing Day, and today, Boxing Day is celebrated in various ways worldwide.

It's a time for family gatherings, shopping sales, sports events, and continued acts of generosity - although the historical practices may have evolved, the spirit of giving and sharing with those in need continues to resonate.

Why do some people prefer Boxing Day over Christmas Day?

As mentioned, there are many people (this writer included) for whom Boxing Day is a holiday to be anticipated much more than Christmas Day itself. But why is that?

One significant factor is the reduced pressure associated with Boxing Day festivities. Unlike Christmas Day, which often carries high expectations for the perfect celebration, Boxing Day is more relaxed and laid-back.

For many, the allure of Boxing Day lies in its casual and easy-going nature. There's a sense of liberation from the intense planning, cooking and gifting pressures that come with Christmas.

It's a day where people can unwind, enjoy the leftover feasts without the stress of preparation, and simply indulge in a more unstructured and spontaneous manner.

Moreover, Boxing Day tends to offer a break from the conventional holiday routine. While Christmas often involves structured family gatherings and elaborate meals, Boxing Day provides an opportunity for more leisurely activities.

Some prefer this freedom to choose how they spend the day, whether it's engaging in outdoor activities, taking advantage of post-Christmas sales, or simply relaxing at home.

Another aspect that appeals to individuals is the informality associated with Boxing Day. It's a time when friends and extended family members often gather in a more casual setting, fostering a sense of relaxed conviviality without the formality that can accompany Christmas Day gatherings.

Boxing Day is the preferred option for those seeking a more laid-back and flexible holiday experience. Whether it's a chance to unwind, enjoy leisurely activities, or simply savour the leftover festive delights, Boxing Day offers a refreshing departure from the more structured expectations of Christmas Day.

