Take a look at the 25 images which have been selected for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award.

London’s Natural History Museum is inviting nature and wildlife fans to vote in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award for 2024.

25 images have been selected for the competition by an international judging panel, out of almost 50,000 entries.

Director of the Natural History Museum, Dr Douglas Gurr, said: “Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award always offers an astounding selection of images, and this year is no different. We invite the public to join the jury and vote for their favourite; whether breathtaking beauty or a powerful story, it’s sure to be a difficult decision!’

Take a look at the 25 images which are in with a chance of winning the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024.

To vote, please visit the Natural History Museum website. Voting closes on Wednesday, January 31 2024.

1 . Take a look at the incredible wildlife images being considered for Wildlife Photgrapher of the Year People's Choice Award. Take a look at the incredible wildlife images being considered for Wildlife Photgrapher of the Year People's Choice Award.

2 . Snowshoes by Deena Sveinsson, USA A snowshoe hare pulls its feet to its head to make the next big hop across the soft, deep snow in the forests of the Rocky Mountain National Park, USA.

3 . Tender Touch by Andy Parkinson, UK Two courting mountain hares come together to touch noses in the Monadhliath Mountains in Scotland, UK.