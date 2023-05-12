World Cocktail Day is fast approaching and if you’re planning an alcoholic or nonalcoholic beverage this weekend - you’ll want to read on. From a tropical tiki mix to a booze-heavy old-fashioned, we’ve scoured the internet for our favourite recipes and compiled the best below.

The ‘official’ birthday of cocktails takes place on Saturday (May 13) and will be celebrated by pubs, bars and restaurants across the UK. For those at home, it’s an excuse to dust off the cocktail shaker and learn some easy but delicious cocktail classics.

The cocktail is celebrated on this day as it is believed to be when the term ‘cocktail’ was officially defined. In a New York newspaper called ‘The Balance and Columbian Repository’, editor Harry Croswell described a cocktail as: “A stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water and bitters.”

While still technically true, the definition is far more flexible now and incorporates the use of liqueur, fruits, juices, and an array of herbs and spices.

There are thousands of different cocktail recipes incorporating different styles and techniques. We’ve collated a selection of our favourite, more accessible drinks with a seasonal blend - what’s stopping you from having a snowball in May?

French Martini

40ml vodka

20ml Chambord liqueur

60ml pressed pineapple juice

Shake ingredients and double strain into glass

Garnished with a pineapple wedge

For more information, visit the BBC Good Foods website .

Tequila Sunrise

50ml Tequila

2 Large Oranges (juice)

Pour ingredients over highball glass with cubed ice

2 Tbsp Grenadine (gently pour)

Garnished with a slice of orange.

For more information, visit the MOB website .

Kraken Perfect Storm

50ml Kraken Black Spiced Rum

200ml Ginger Beer

Juice of 1/2 fresh lime

Pour ingredients over highball glass with cubed ice

Garnished with a wedge of lime.

For more information, visit the Kraken Rum website .

Tom Collins

50ml London dry gin

25ml freshly squeeze lemon juice

15ml sugar syrup

Pour ingredients into Collins glass with cubed ice

125ml soda water

Garnish with lemon zest

Classic Margarita

For more information, visit the Waitrose website .

60 ml Tequila

30 ml Orange Curaçao

30 ml fresh lime juice

Salted rim and lime wheel garnish