Budding reporters were given the opportunity of a lifetime this month - getting the chance to quiz the Prime Minister.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On February 18, children’s paper First News and its partner show Sky Kids FYI took 34 young people to 10 Downing Street to question Sir Keir Starmer on the issues that mattered to them.

The pupils, aged nine to 12, questioned Sir Keir at the heart of Westminster on topics including housing and healthcare, sports pitches and music lessons and even what he liked to do when he was young.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before sitting down with the Prime Minister, the children were given a tour of No.10. They saw historic parts of the building, like the Cabinet Room, and even met another famous resident, Larry the Cat.

Young journalists questioned the Prime Minister at the heart of Westminster | Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

At the end of the press conference, the Prime Minister turned the tables, asking the children what they liked best about their tour of Downing Street. They discussed the history of the building, including prime ministerial portraits hung on the main staircase and furniture used by Winston Churchill.

What did the prime minister have to say?

1. The housing crisis

Adrianna, aged 10, from Lightwoods Primary Academy in Wolverhampton, asked what the government was doing to fix the housing crisis.

The Prime Minister replied that he was on a mission to build 1.5 million more homes across the country. He added that having your own front door was “a base camp for life, that you can build your opportunities and aspirations around, so we have to make sure that young people can get houses as quickly as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Improving the NHS

Ravi, aged 11, from St Luke’s Primary School in Brighton, told the press conference about his experience of being diagnosed with a brain tumour and asked what the government was doing to improve the NHS.

The Prime Minister replied that many of his own family members have worked for the NHS and said that the health service runs in his blood. He added “we’re putting more money in, but we’re also reforming and changing the NHS, so it works even better for the future.”

3. Tackling anti-social behaviour

Kayla, aged 11, from Eleanor Palmer Primary School in Camden, asked what the government was doing to tackle antisocial behaviour.

The young journalists were aged 9 to 12 | Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street

The Prime Minister replied, “the first thing we’re going to do is to make sure we’ve got more neighbourhood police officers,” and added “we’ll also give them powers to deal with people who are misbehaving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Supporting working parents

Freya, aged 9, from Ide Hill Primary School in Kent, told the press conference that her father serves as a police officer and her mother works as a doctor, and asked what the government is doing to help working parents.

The Prime Minister replied, “the first thing we’re going to do is to make sure we’ve got more neighbourhood police officers,” and added “we’ll also give them powers to deal with people who are misbehaving.”

5. Keeping children safe online

Rosie, aged 12, Knightsbridge School in London, asked what the government was doing to keep children safe online.

The Prime Minister said that “the online world offers us a huge amount of information, which is incredible for knowledge and learning, but we also need to know it’s not always safe and it’s the job of government to make sure it’s a safe environment”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Sports facilities for children

Cassius, aged 9, from St Alban’s Roman Catholic Primary School in Hornchurch, asked what the government was doing to invest in new sports facilities for children.

The Prime Minister, who supports Arsenal, championed the benefits of playing sports and the importance of having good facilities.

7. Protecting arts subjects in school

Emma, aged 11, from St Cedds Primary School in Chelmsford, asked what the government was doing to make sure schools protected arts subjects as well as core subjects like maths.

The Prime Minister reflected on his own experience learning an instrument, saying it gave him a “lifelong love of music.” He added the subject was “really important, because I think there’s a lot of joy in music, there’s a lot of joy in learning how to play an instrument, and that will stay with you for life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. A young Keir Starmer

Isabelle, aged 11, from Cadder Primary School in Glasgow, asked what the Prime Minister wanted to be when he was growing up.

The Prime Minister told the room that he originally wanted to be a footballer, but added that leading the country was an “incredible privilege” and an opportunity to “change lives for the better”.

9. Cleaner air

Seren, aged 11, from Ysgol Madras in Wales, asked what the government was doing to make the air cleaner.

The Prime Minister said it was “important that children and young people, all of us, get outdoors as much as possible, for fresh air, for enjoyment, for exercise and also to see the beautiful countryside we’ve got across the UK.” He added that the government was “taking a number of measures to make sure that the air you breath is clean air.”

To read more insightful pieces that could be discussed with your children, visit the Talking Points section of the First News website.