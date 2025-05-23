Keplin's nine-litre air fryer is perfect for hungry families | Amazon

The Keplin 9L Dual Zone Air Fryer is now just £50.99 – a brilliant deal on a powerful dual-drawer appliance that can handle family meals with ease.

This might be the cheapest way to upgrade your air fryer to a dual-drawer appliance, or if you've been on the hunt for a sensibly-priced air fryer that can feed a family, it could be ideal.

The Keplin 9L Dual Zone Air Fryer has 2,700 watts of power, and all the usual dual-zone benefits, including syncing and matching your cooking times with a digital control panel.

Each 4.5L drawer can be used separately at separate temperatures, and they're large enough to take a whole chicken, a large basket of chips, or a mountain of veg.

The digital controls allow you to sync or match each drawer | Amazon

As with most air fryers, it has additional functions, so it can be used for baking and roasting, or even dehydrating. And each function has a preset.

Air frying is a far healthier way to cook, because you use barely any oil. It's also far more efficient, and an air fryer takes up less space than a conventional oven.

The nine-litre version has been discounted by 43%, which is why the price is down to just £50.99 at the moment, in a limited-time deal.

If you wanted a smaller version, ideal for couples or smaller families, there's a discount on the single-drawer, 5.8L version, but it's not as generous, so it's down from its usual £49.99 to £42.49.

We don't know how long this deal will last for, or how many are in stock, so grab one while you can if you fancy a new air fryer.

