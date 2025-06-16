The Carpuride W903 Portable Wireless Carplay & Android Auto display has dropped to an amazing price | Carpuride

Looking to give your car a smart upgrade? The best wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay display we’ve tested is now on sale for a bargain price.

Modern cars tend to come laden with tech on their dashboards, offering us smartphone mirroring and Bluetooth audio at your fingertips. But not all of us drive a modern car.

If your sat nav's a bit tired, or if you're unable to connect to your phone wirelessly, or if you just like picking a podcast to while away your journey with, there's a really cheap way to enhance your infotainment.

Proprietary screens like this one by Carpuride don't need any wiring, or any complicated installation, you just plug it into your car's power supply, connect it to your car stereo, pair your phone, and away you go.

It comes with accessories, and has a built-in dashcam | Amazon

You'll not only have high-quality audio, you'll also have wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which means your phone's key apps will be projected onto the display.

While there are plenty of these screens on the market, and prices can be less than £50, the best one we've tested is the Carpuride W903. It has two-way Bluetooth, a huge IPS display, 4K camera support, and even a built-in dashcam. We also loved the 103 model, which we reviewed here.

Normally it costs £189.99, but if you're quick you might catch a deal on Amazon and grab one for £118.98.

Depending on your car, upgrading your infotainment system can cost hundreds of pounds, if not thousands, and you might lose some functionality such as efficiency monitoring or climate control settings.

So this is hands down the cheapest and simplest way to bring your dashboard up to modern standards - without having to take a screwdriver to it.