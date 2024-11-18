Beauty Christmas Gift Guide 2024: The best gift ideas including Thierry Mugler, Nuxe, and Dyson
If you know someone that loves beauty products then this is the gift guide for you. Whether you are looking for skincare, haircare, makeup and perfume we have everything you need for the beauty lover in your life.
Stocking Filler Ideas
Looking for the perfect beauty stocking fillers this Christmas? Treat your loved ones to some luxurious skincare essentials. The St Moritz Advanced Miracle Glow Face Tan Serum £10.99 offers a natural, sun-kissed glow with its lightweight formula, while the St Moritz Advanced Glow Face Serum £8.99 and St Moritz Advanced Glow Body Oil £11.99 provides a radiant, hydrated complexion from head to toe.
For a skincare boost with added sun protection, the Rosalique 3 in 1 Anti-Redness Miracle Formula SPF50 £29.99 helps to neutralise redness and protect against UV damage. And for a touch of luxury, Absolute Collagen Deep Lift Neck & Decollete Cream £55 is a wonderfully indulgent treat to rejuvenate the delicate neck and décolletage area. These beauty gifts are sure to add a little sparkle to the holiday season!
Perfume Gift Ideas
Treat someone special this Christmas with the luxurious Thierry Mugler Angel Eau de Parfum Women's Gift Set for £99.95, or the captivating Willow Organic Sultry Perfume for £75, perfect for manifesting allure and charm.
Boots 3 for 2 Gift Sets
The No7 Pro Artist Lip Vault 9-Piece Gift Set £35 is a lip lover's dream, featuring an array of shades and finishes to suit every mood. Alternatively, the No7 Pro Artist Limited Edition Starry Nights Lip Duo £12.50 is a stunning and festive pick, perfect for adding a touch of glamour to any makeup collection.
Fans of skincare will adore the Liz Earle All Is Radiant Skincare Collection £75, a five-piece hamper that delivers radiance and hydration, while the Liz Earle Cleanse & Revitalise Collection £42 offers a simple yet effective trio for maintaining healthy, glowing skin. For a cosy home touch, the Liz Earle Spiced Bitter Orange Reed Diffuser £27.75 fills any room with a warming, seasonal scent.
Luxury Gift Ideas
This Christmas, indulge in the luxury of premium beauty gifts that promise to elevate your festive season. The Paul Mitchell Big Style Gift Set £42.30 offers a collection of high-performance hair care products perfect for achieving voluminous, styled locks. For skincare lovers, the NUXE The Prodigieux Collection £44 brings together the brand's iconic dry oils and nourishing products for a radiant, pampered glow.
The Gatineau Skincare Essentials Discovery Collection £39 is ideal for anyone looking to rejuvenate their complexion, featuring a curated selection of the brand’s best-loved anti-aging skincare essentials.
To set the perfect ambiance, the NEOM Wellbeing Candle Trio £38.40 provides a soothing blend of calming scents, promoting relaxation and well-being during the holiday season. These luxurious gifts are a thoughtful way to spoil someone special with high-quality indulgences they’ll cherish long after Christmas.
Beauty Gadget Ideas
For the ultimate beauty Christmas gift, the Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler and Dryer Complete Long Volumise in Strawberry Bronze/Blush Pink £479.99 and the Dyson Supersonic™ Nural Hair Dryer in the same chic colour £399.99 offer a luxurious and high-performance styling experience that will leave anyone feeling pampered and glamorous.
