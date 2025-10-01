Cybersecurity software protects personal data and devices from online threats – and the best packages now bundle tools like VPNs, parental controls and dark web monitoring. | Canva

With online threats on the rise, here’s how we’ve narrowed the choice down to two trusted antivirus packages that offer real protection, fair pricing and features that actually matter.

With ransomware attacks taking down household names like Jaguar Land Rover and Marks & Spencer, 2025 has reminded us that even the biggest companies aren’t safe from digital threats. M&S was offline for weeks. JLR’s production lines ground to a halt. If it can happen to them, it can happen to anyone.

And yet most of us still ignore the software upsell when buying a new laptop or phone. Antivirus has come to feel like a leftover from a previous era – something we’re vaguely aware of, but don’t take seriously until it’s too late.

That’s a mistake. Cybercriminals have only become more advanced. The good news is that modern antivirus software has kept pace. It now offers real-time protection, scam detection, VPNs, parental controls and even dark web monitoring – often in a single package.

The problem is knowing which one to pick. Pricing is confusing, features are bundled in odd ways, and renewal fees are rarely obvious.

So we’ve done the legwork. We’ve compared the UK’s most popular security suites based on their published features, specifications, expert reviews and real-world pricing – not marketing hype – and boiled it down to just two standout options.

What matters most when choosing antivirus in 2025

To keep things simple, we’ve focused on three key factors.

What will it really cost after the first year?

Many antivirus products offer big discounts upfront, only to renew at double or triple the price a year later. That first-year deal might be great, but you need to know what happens after it expires.

How many devices do you need to protect?

A typical UK household of four might easily have eight or more devices in use – phones, laptops, tablets, maybe even a smart TV. Look for a plan that covers your actual setup, not just one or two machines.

Are the features worth it, and is the brand reliable?

We’ve only considered providers with strong reputations, UK support, and clearly explained features – not generic or grey-market licence sellers.

Top choice: Norton 360 Premium – excellent value with wide device cover

Norton’s 360 Premium plan ticks nearly every box for a busy household. It covers up to 10 devices – enough for most families – and includes real-time protection, a secure VPN, password manager, parental controls, webcam monitoring, 75GB of cloud backup and dark web alerts.

You can buy it two ways, and the difference in price is dramatic:

Direct from Norton:

£99.99 a year, with no surprise price jump at renewal

Full official support

Buy from Norton here

Via Amazon:

£28.99 for a 15-month licence (including three extra months)

Activation by email, with automatic renewal turned on

Buy from Amazon here

If you’re happy to set a renewal reminder, the Amazon version offers fantastic value. Just remember to cancel before it auto-renews at the full price.

Also worth a look: Bitdefender Total Security Family – flexible, modern and lighter on your system

Bitdefender is another long-standing brand with a strong track record. Their new Total Security Family plan covers up to 25 devices and five family members, making it ideal if you have a lot of tech at home.

The plan includes password management, scam protection, email filtering, a device optimiser, cryptojacking defence, and limited VPN access (200MB per day per device). If you want unlimited VPN and anti-tracking tools, the Premium Security Family plan is also available.

Current prices when buying direct:

£69.98 for Total Security Family (first year)

£79.99 for Premium Security Family (first year)

Buy direct from Bitdefender here

Amazon also offers a 10-device version of Bitdefender Total Security for £79.99, but with fewer features and a shorter term than the direct family plan.

Bitdefender offers a cleaner interface and is often praised for its low system impact. It’s a strong choice if you want flexibility, especially across lots of devices.

Final verdict

If you want a single subscription that protects your whole household without fuss, Norton 360 Premium offers unbeatable value – particularly at the current Amazon price. You’ll get all the key features across up to 10 devices and with strong brand recognition.

If you have more devices or want something a little leaner, Bitdefender’s new family plans are a great alternative. They’re easy to manage, packed with useful extras, and can handle everything from tablets to teenagers’ phones.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a National World journalist prior to publication.

