It’s finally here: the biggest sales weekend of the year. Need a wardrobe revamp? These are the best clothing sales now on

Best Black Friday clothing deals 2021

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Black Friday is the sales event of the year, and with Christmas parties and family celebrations back on the agenda, it’s the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe for winter. Here are the best clothes deals currently available for Black Friday 2021

ASOS

ASOS currently has up to 80% off thousands of items, with the discount code BFDEAL15.

ASOS’s own brand sale offers some significant bargains on on-trend fashion, but a wide range of other high street brands are also included, such as Whistles, Topshop and Free People.

H&M

It’s a blanket discount - our favourite! That’s 20% off everything on site, you simply have to sign up to become a member.

Membership is free and painless to sign up, so its worth your while if you love the high street store.

We’re eyeing up this Wool Blend coat - now a snip at £111.

Jigsaw

Every so stylish British fashion giant Jigsaw has up to 30% their classically tailored attire in their sale.

ARKET

Arket is your one-stop destination for sustainable fashion for women, men and children, as well as responsibly crafted home and travel accessories that are made to last.

Arket have not officially said they are taking part in Black Friday sales 2021, however, they have been offering 50% off items site-wide for a few days and are also giving customers free delivery on all orders for a limited period.

Joseph

Joseph make stylish, timeless fashion favourites, including smart coats and warm, classic knits. They currently have up to 50% off.

Black Friday designer deals are beginning to drop.

All Saints

AllSaints is known for their luxury leather jackets, classic silhouette clothing and edgy styling. They’ve got 30% off EVERYTHING on site.

That means you can get a leather jacket at a fraction of the price, as well as a pair of new jeans - and maybe a top or two as well.

Liberty London

Liberty is offering up to 30% off womenswear, accessories, jewellery, home and more. Plus, you can get up to 15% off beauty, too.

Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty has started their Black Friday sale - and it’s a cool 25% off EVERYTHING on site. Whatever tickles your fancy - it’s currently on sale.

All you have to do is enter the code ‘CHEERS’ at check-out to receive your discount.

Pretty Little Thing

As part of the ‘Pink Friday’ promotion, customers will be able to pick up massive savings of up to 80% off.

The retailer will announce new deals daily, though, so if the item you’re after isn’t there - check back.

Their selection of Beauty Advent Calendars are also currently discounted, as is there excellent selection of affordable make-up.

Flannels

From fast fashion - to designer wear designed to last for life. Flannels are your one-stop shop got luxury fashion goods - and usually that means a price tag well out of our reach.

But they currently have up to 30 % across site, plus a £100 voucher for every £500 spent.

That’s great if you fancy some designer womenswear, handbags and accessories from brands such as Burberry, Balenciaga, Victoria Beckham, Jimmy Choo and Grenson.

Hobbs

Hobbs make classic British work and evening wear - and they make it incredibly well. They’ve 25% across site in their Black Friday sale.

Lululemon

The Canadian brand has declared on their dedicated Black Friday page that some of their best-selling gear is up for grabs at discounted prices, including women’s leggings, men’s joggers and also hoodies.

You’ll find up to 60% off site-wide, so you can get some truly fantastic deals - but be quick as the best items are sure to be a sell-out.

Joseph Sheepskin Merino June Coat - was £1645, now £823 Joseph Sheepskin Merino June Coat - was £1645, now £823 £823.00 What a bargain - an incredible investment piece. The Sheepskin Merino June Coat is a short jacket imagined in dark glossy sheepskin with a navy sheen. Breaking just above the hips, this versatile staple is finished with a double zip fastening. Buy now

CARGO LEATHER BIKER JACKET - was £299, now £209.30 CARGO LEATHER BIKER JACKET - was £299, now £209.30 £209.30 We’ve had our Cargo leather jacket for 9 years and counting, and it’s just gotten softer and better looking with every year. A true classic. The Cargo biker is crafted from leather, heavily distressed for a finish unique to each jacket. Diamond-quilted shoulder panels and zip cuffs offer classic biker detailing. Buy now

x Liberty Printed Forever Luxe Sports Bra - was £55, now £44 x Liberty Printed Forever Luxe Sports Bra - was 55, now 44 £44.00 After a deluxe sports bra? This is gorgeous - and one of a kind. From the PUMA x Liberty collection – a historic first-time collaboration, featuring prints powered by bold flora and fauna. Buy now

Whistles animal flippy dress in brown - was £99, now £79.20 Whistles animal flippy dress in brown - was £99, now £79.20 £79.20 This crew neck, animal print dress is easy to wear and effortlessly stylish - and at a great price. Buy now

Chunky High-Shaft Leather Boots - Was £190, now £95. Chunky High-Shaft Leather Boots £95.00 Beautiful boots 4.5/5 Crafted from leather and are designed with a pull-strap at the back and elasticated panels on the sides, these stylish boots are easy and comfortable to put on and pull off. The durable and thick sole ensures a good grip in variable weather conditions too so you can be ready for the rain, snow and ice. Buy now

Power 7/8 Gym Leggings -was £75, now £56.25 Power 7/8 Gym Leggings (was £75, now £56.25) £56.25 Available in 16 colourways, including solid colours and eye-catching patterns, these are some of the best leggings you can buy if you’re keen on serious workouts (be it cardio, yoga or weights). Sweat-wicking and soft, they’re incredibly comfortable, regardless of how much you sweat, and the aforementioned ‘bum-sculpting’ technology has it’s cult reputation for good reason. Buy now

BARBOUR INTERNATIONAL ENDURO QUILTED JACKET - was £209, now £160 BARBOUR INTERNATIONAL ENDURO QUILTED JACKET - was £209, now £160 £160.00 Barbour jackets will Keep. You. Warm. They also look chic in an understated fashion. A bargain. Buy now

Nulu Twist-Back Yoga Tank Top - Was £58, now £44. Nulu Twist-Back Yoga Tank Top £44.00 Pretty and practical 4.5/5 This tank top gives you all the support and coverage you could need, and has a built in shelf bra and pockets for optional, removable cups. The waist length is not too short or too long, it’s just the right length to sit around the waistband so it won’t get in the way while you exercise. Available in three colours; wisteria purple (pictured), black and auric gold. Buy now