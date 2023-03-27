A fridge freezer can be sleek and discrete or make a style statement. Our expert helps pick the right fridge for you, no matter your budget or needs.

A fridge freezer can be sleek and discrete or make a style statement – you choose how much you want out on display. One thing’s for sure, there are so many to choose from it’s enough to make you want to choose one at random and hope for the best.

We’re here to help you think about the right buy for you, no matter what your budget or needs.

What are the best stores to buy a fridge freezer from?

Online stores are super-efficient at quick, next-day delivery on major appliances, so don’t panic if your new fridge freezer is a much-needed replacement for another that’s on the blink. We especially like Argos and AO.com, who have neve let us down with their timed deliveries and impress with text message updates and polite delivery people .

It’s always good to get a hands-on feel for what you like in terms of storage bins and fridge and freezer capacity, so if you can get to a store like John Lewis, then have a good root around models to see what would suit your kitchen and accommodate your usual weekly shop.

Do I need to consider energy ratings when purchasing a fridge freezer?

The nearer your chosen model scores to ‘A’ rating, the cheaper it will be to run.

Mark Smithson, CEO of nationwide electrical appliance experts, Marks Electrical , told us: “It’s important to remember that as of March last year, energy ratings have changed. A+, A++ and A+++ ratings have been removed and the new scale runs from A to G - making it easier for consumers to identify the most energy efficient products.”

“All energy labels now have a QR-code on them as well, allowing people to find out more information about the appliance and its energy rating before purchasing it, something we strongly advise.”

Does my fridge freezer really need more than the basic features?

Some models will connect to Alexa or an app to let you control temperatures, flash freeze, or be alerted to an open door. But there are models that look the part without the bells and whistles and will store meat and produce just as efficiently. Plastics and coatings may feel cheaper on budget models, so if in doubt, visit a showroom.

Miele KFN 7795 D Fridge Freezer Best For ice cold-perfection £ 2849.00 Buy now Buy now The crème de la crème of chillers, Miele prides itself on the longevity of its products, so it’s worth taking that into account when looking at the pretty hefty price tag on this model. There’s a great selection of internal dividers and bins for all your supplies and you can feel that it’s a different level quality, from the distribution of chilled air around the fridge to the way the shelves and handles feel in your hand. The freezer drawers glide, the doors close softly. This model has an ice maker that comes from a plumbed-in water supply and we particularly like the NoFrost technology which stops the freezer section over-icing, leaving everything clearly visible and with no need to go through messy defrosting sessions. KEY SPECS: Capacity: Fridge 175L, freezer 71L Energy rating: D Reversible door: yes Dimensions: 1770 x559x546mm Wifi connected: yes

Amica FKR29653 Best For a style statement £ 529.00 Buy now Buy now Looking for a fridge freezer that makes a bit more a statement than the usual white box? This good-looking, slim fridge freezer comes in a choice of red, black, cream or – our favourite - this unusual blue. Inside, you’ll find three adjustable glass shelves, two different salad crispers and plenty of storage bins set into the door, so it’s practical as well as good looking With 181 litres of storage in the fridge and a further 63 litres in the freezer, it’s a good solution for families without the kitchen space to go for a double-width, American-style model. KEY SPECS: Capacity: Fridge 181L, freezer 63L Energy rating: F Reversible door: no Dimensions: 1810x550x615mm Wifi connected: no

Beko GNE360520D HarvestFresh Freestanding American Style Fridge Freezer Best For healtheir families £ 1049.00 Buy now Buy now This American-style fridge freezer uses HarvestFresh tech – basically, lights and colour technology to help keep supplies in tip top condition and preserve the nutritional value of fruit and veg in the crisper drawer. There’s a water dispenser- get kids off fizzy drinks by asking them to help themselves - and also an internal ice maker from a plumbed-in water supply. We like the freezer drawers underneath the main chiller, it was easy to quickly find what we were looking for, with no need to pile packets and tubs on top of each other. KEY SPECS: Capacity: Fridge 387L, freezer 152L Energy rating: D Reversible door: no Dimensions: 1825 x 840x 745mm Wifi connected: no

Bosch Frost Free Fridge Freezer KGN362LDFG Best For keeping food fresher longer £ 759.00 Buy now Buy now This model has a couple of useful storage sections to help your weekly shop stay fresher for longer. With a commendable D energy rating, the 0°C section will store meat and fish perfectly and the generous VitaFresh salad drawer controls humidity, delaying limp lettuce for longer. There was a good selection of moveable racks and accessories included, with three safety glass shelves, a metal bottle rack, egg holder and ice cube tray for the freezer too. A mid-priced fridge freezer with top-end looks, this sleek design would fit neatly into most kitchens perfectly. Doors can be changed for left or right-hand access too. KEY SPECS: Capacity: Fridge 218L, freezer 103L Energy rating: D Reversible door: yes Dimensions: 1860 x 600 x 665mm Wifi connected: no

Hoover HOCT3L517FBK 50/50 Fridge Freezer Best For a budget option with high specs £ 349.00 Buy now Buy now It’s a great price for this budget Hoover choice that has 50/50 fridge to freezer space. There aren’t a lot of fancy functions on this straightforward model, but it has tech which helps to prevent the build-up of annoying frost in the freezer section, which saves the hassle of regular defrosting. The internal LED lighting is super-efficient and the drawers and bins are easy to move around and access all the nooks and crannies to keep clean and hygienic. It’s connected to Wifi, so we appreciated the app alarm which sounds when a pesky teen has wandered off without closing the door properly. No defrosted surprises, and the temperature kept even and constant in the main fridge section. KEY SPECS: Capacity: fridge 151L, freezer 101L Energy rating: F Reversible doors: yes Dimensions - H1850 x W600 x D658 mm Wifi connected: yes