Joseph Joseph and Kenwood savings among Amazon Deal Days offers | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I’m a baker and I’m excited about Joseph Joseph, Jamie Oliver and Kenwood kitchen bargains during Amazon Big Deals Days

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If like me, Great British Bake Off is inspiring you to get back in the kitchen then look out for Amazon Big Deal Days as they are offering enticing big savings on household favourites. I got a sneak preview of what has dropped in price and there are some of the most sought-after brands for kitchenware, cleaning and household products.

That includes one of my favourites, the coveted Joseph Joseph brand but also Kenwood and Tefal including its popular Jamie Oliver knife sets. Even better, prices start from a tenner but there are also big savings on investment items like laundry baskets, ironing boards, soup makers and large mixers that wouldn’t look out of place in the GBBO tent.

Amazon Prime members are being offered discounts on thousands of products over two days from today(Tuesday October 8) until the end of tomorrow(Wednesday October 9). Here’s some of the baking and household favourites that caught my eye.

Prices slashed on Joseph Joseph products

I browse Joseph Joseph a lot but its high-end prices always seem a little out of reach. Now Amazon Big Deals Days has slashed prices down, making me reconsider.

An essential for cooking, the Joseph Joseph Elevate Knives SlimBlock Stainless Steel 5 Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set with ceramic sharpener is reduced from £100 to £60.99.

Another practical kitchen accessory is the Joseph Joseph Extend Steel Expandable Dish Drainer Rack with Removable Cutlery Holder Swivel Draining Spout. Normally £80, the price is slashed to £51.99.

Joseph Joseph Elevate Knives SlimBlock | Amazon

Almost half price is the Joseph Joseph Caddy Kitchen Sink Area Organiser with Sponge Holder and Cloth Hanger, that’s £10.49 instead of £20.

The Joseph Joseph Laundry two piece set in grey with a 35L collapsible holdall washing basket and Tota 60L laundry separation hamper is normally £90 but the price is down to £60.99.

There’s also the Joseph Joseph Tota 90-litre Laundry Separation Basket with lid that has almost a £50 saving to £61.99.

When it comes to the ironing, the Joseph Joseph Glide Plus Large Ironing Board is reduced from £180 to £115.99. While its Pocket Plus Folding Space-Saving, Compact table-top Ironing Board is down from £100 to £64.99.

Money-saving deals on Kenwood mixers

There’s heavily discounted prices on Kenwood mixers. One of the biggest saving is on a Kenwood Titanium Machine with K-Whisk, down from £529.99 to £334.

It’s got a 4.5 out of 5 rating from shoppers, who rave about its 5litre stainless steel bowl and built-in scales. One said: “Upgraded from a basic stand mixer and I love this one so far. It's quieter and more powerful. The built in scales save so much time for me as I bake bread often.”

Kenwood kMix stand mixer is among the Amazon deals | Amazon

This mixer with a glass bowl also gained a 4.5 rating on Amazon. Farah described it as a “beast of its kind” while Andrea Hughes said it was “well worth the money” with a “brilliant” quiet motor.

Take a good look as there are also food processor bargains like the Kenwood Multipro Compact+, down from £179.99 to £99.99.

Tefal and Jamie Oliver deals on Prime Deals Day

Among the Tefal household offers is its Easy Soup and Smoothie Maker. It comes at the right time for making warming dishes for Winter and is down from £129.99 to £69.99.

It’s got programmes that make it easy to create both chunky or smooth soups, along with compotes or smoothies. There’s even a ‘keep warm’ function that keeps soup hot for 40 minutes if you want to time it for dinner or lunch times.

Staying with the kitchen, Tefal’s five piece Jamie Oliver Kitchen Knives Set and block made from German stainless steel has a saving of nearly £40, down to £93.02. While the four piece knife set is down to £56.94 and the six piece has a sale price of £110.67 instead of £150.

Another big saving is on the Tefal, X-Force Flex 12.60 vacuum cleaner that can be bagged for £159.99 instead of £349.99. This vacuum is all about flexibility to clean the home, cars and pet hairs.

The Tefal X Force Flex 12.60 vacuum cleaner | Amazon

There’s irons and knives from Tefal reduced too. The Tefal ProExpress Protect Steam Generator Iron is among the biggest deals, reduced from £329.99 to £189.99 for Amazon Prime Big Deals Days.

Amazon Big Deals Day runs during Tuesday October 8 and Wednesday October 9.