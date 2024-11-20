Black Friday Ring doorbell deal: This video doorbell bundle is half price

The latest Ring Doorbell, AND an Echo Pop smart speaker are included in this half-price bundle

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer writer Gareth Butterfield has spotted a huge discount on a Ring Video doorbell that comes with a very handy freebie

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Friday isn't until November 29, and Amazon's deals don't start officially until Thursday, November 21, but we've spotted this "early access deal" on one of the most popular video doorbells in the country.

It's the Ring Battery Video Doorbell, and it's the latest 2024 version. Normally, you'll need to pair it with one of Amazon's smart devices, so "Alexa" can alert you when someone's at the door.

But this is a deal on a bundle, so it includes an Echo Pop smart speaker. It normally costs £144.98 as a package but, thanks to Black Friday, it's now priced at £69.99.

That gets you not only one of the best Ring doorbells on the market, but also a smart speaker you can use to automate various things in your house, acting as a chime for the doorbell, for the price of a half-decent rival video doorbell.

Amazon has said the offer will end on Monday, December 2 just before midnight, so it's worth being quick. But it's one of the best deals we've seen this Black Friday season, and it's likely to be very popular.