The bright and colourful skincare that brightens your skin -Introducing Habi now available at Boots.

If you’re on the hunt for skincare that works hard without breaking the bank, Boots has just introduced a new brand you’ll want on your radar: HABI Skincare. This minimalist, skin-loving range focuses on hydration, protection, and glow key essentials for any skincare routine. Even better? Every product in the lineup is under £8. Here’s what’s new and why you’ll want to add these to your basket.

HABI Moisture Melt Cleansing Balm

HABI Moisture Melt Cleansing Balm | Boots

Gentle, effective, and nourishing, this balm-to-oil cleanser is the perfect first step in your evening routine. The Moisture Melt Cleansing Balm dissolves makeup, sunscreen, and impurities without stripping the skin, leaving it soft and replenished. Ideal for all skin types, especially dry or sensitive, it’s a comforting cleanse you’ll look forward to.

HABI Sunny Shield SPF40 Lotion

HABI Sunny Shield SPF40 Lotion | Boots

Daily sun protection is non-negotiable, and HABI’s Sunny Shield makes it easy. This lightweight SPF40 lotion offers broad-spectrum protection with a smooth, non-greasy finish perfect under makeup or worn alone. It’s a great everyday option to help shield your skin from UV damage without clogging pores or feeling heavy.

HABI Hydra Glow Hydrating Serum

HABI Hydra Glow Hydrating Serum | Boots

Say hello to your new hydration hero. The Hydra Glow Serum delivers a plumping dose of moisture, thanks to its blend of hydrating ingredients that leave skin dewy and fresh. It layers beautifully under moisturiser and makeup, helping to revive tired, thirsty skin for that all-day glow.

HABI Hydra Boost Hydrating Moisturiser

HABI Hydra Boost Hydrating Moisturiser | Boots

Finish your routine with a hydration boost. This moisturiser is light yet deeply nourishing, designed to lock in moisture and keep skin soft and supple throughout the day. Whether your skin is naturally dry or just needs a seasonal pick-me-up, Hydra Boost is your go-to for lasting comfort.

Habi skincare is now available to shop now from Boots.

