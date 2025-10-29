This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch our sneak peek of Brewdog’s 2025 Advent calendar, packed with 24 craft beers, a festive glass, pin, and £10 voucher

The humble Advent calendar has changed so much over the years. Gone are the days when children had to make do with a festive picture behind a window - sweets, chocolates, and even toys are a basic expectation now.

And why should Advent calendars just be for children? From high-end cosmetics and jewellery, to gin, rum, and wine, grown-ups are definitely entitled to join in the countdown to Christmas.

This week we've been taking a sneak peek at one of the most eagerly anticipated Advent calendars, from a brand synonymous with craft beer - Brewdog.

The drawers are split up into sections of four of five days

Its new 2025 Advent calendar arrives with not only 24 specially-selected cans of beer, but a festive glass, a Christmas pin badge, and even a £10 voucher for orders on Brewdog.com

Priced at £64.99 with free delivery, it's a brilliant gift for anyone who likes a beer or two in the run-up to Christmas Day, and who doesn't want a little fizzy tin of excitement each evening?

If you're not keen on the idea of swigging a can every day throughout December, why not stock them up in the fridge as you go, and indulge yourself and your friends at a festive party.

Or just stockpile your favourites for the New Year period.

The festive glass is a nice touch, and ideal for sampling your daily treat | Gareth Butterfield

Whatever you choose to do, there are some stunning beers to choose from, starting with the firm favourites from the Brewdog collection, all the way through to the seasonal specials you don't usually see for sale.

In no particular order, here are the beers you can expect to find behind the 24 windows

Punk IPA (330ml)

Hazy Jane (330ml)

Lost Lager (330ml)

Wingman (330ml)

Elvis Juice (330ml)

Cold Beer Lager (440ml)

Hazy Jane Guava (330ml)

Clockwork Tangerine (330ml)

Black Heart (440ml)

Shore Leave (440ml)

Mackie’s Honeycomb Stout (440ml)

Pinball (440ml)

Counter Strike (440ml)

Lucky Break (440ml)

Hoppy Christmas (330ml)

Wingman Craft Lager (330ml)

Wingman Tropical Storm (440ml)

Juice Shack (330ml)

Baby Hazy (330ml)

Double Hazy (440ml)

Jack Hammer (440ml)

Smokey Mandarina (330ml)

Reinbeer (330ml)

Naughty Lister (330ml)

