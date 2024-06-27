Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our consumer technology expert Gareth Butterfield has been camping for years, and these are the gadgets he likes to take with him every time he goes away

Summer is finally here and the great British Holiday is about to begin. And more of us than ever are deciding to spend our summer breaks on a camping trip, according to the latest research.

It has been predicted that nearly £1bn will be spent on camping gear in 2024 and it's no wonder - it's such a cheap way to change scenery and explore pastures new.

Camping is enjoyed by more people than ever in the UK

Camping isn't just a cut-price pursuit these days, though. Thankfully the onslaught of technology has made it much easier to live under canvas for a while, and plenty of people are finding that taking a tent, or commandeering a camper van can be a perfectly luxurious way to escape the 9-5.

Consumer technology writer and camping aficionado Gareth Butterfield has spent many happy years in tents, and he now explores the UK campsites in a motorhome - so he knows a thing or two about the products you should be taking with you - because he's personally tried and tested so many of them.

Here are his personal recommendations of the gadgets, accessories and enhancements he loves to live with when he's sleeping out under the stars - from the bargain-basement trinkets, to luxury items we can lust after.

Eurohike Rydal 400 Air Tent

Eurohike Rydal 400 Air Tent | Go Outdoors

Let's start with the basics. The most important item on any camping checklist should be a tent. And tent technology has come so far since the days I first set out on a cub camp all those years ago.

Air tents are becoming increasingly popular because they're such a doddle to set up compared to their poled counterparts, and they're far more stable and robust once they're up. Pole tents do tend to pack away smaller and lighter, and they usually cost less, but once you've had an air tent, you're unlikely to go back.

I found this fabulous Rydal 400 Air Tent by Eurohike on offer at Go Outdoors. It's usually £650, but if you've got a Members' Card you can snap one up for £299. It has a large bedroom chamber which can be divided up into two two-berth "rooms", and the all-important living space is very generous for a tent at this price.

Whichever tent you pick, my personal tip is to ensure it has a sewn-in ground sheet. This keeps the outside elements out of your canvas cocoon and ensures you're always going to stay warm, dry and toasty inside.

Blukar Camping Lantern

The Bulkar Lantern | Amazon

Once you've got your tent set up, you need to be ready for the fading light, and this neat camping lantern is an absolute bargain on Amazon at the moment.

It has a USB-rechargeable 3,600mAh battery, which is good for up to 10 hours, and it just hangs off a pole or from a lantern hook. Or you could just sit it on the ground. If it's hanging, you can fold out the light bars to project the light where you want it, which is a neat touch.

The light levels are also adjustable, which will come in handy in the dead of night.

The XGEAR Adjustable Oversized Camping Chair | Amazon

Putting up a tent and unpacking is hard work. You're going to need a sit down. Choosing a camping chair is a bit of a minefield. And it's often completely down to personal preference, but here's the one I turn to after years of testing various chairs.

The XGEAR Adjustable Chair is a recent indulgence of mine, and I’m seriously impressed. It’s quite lightweight, very secure to sit on and extremely comfortable. It folds up into a narrow, if rather tall bag, and I love the fold-out cupholder, and the fact it has a detachable armrest pocket with separate compartments.

I feel like the adjustable lumbar support is a bit of a gimmick, but it’ll suit some people more than others.

Outsunny Portable Foldable Camping Picnic Table

The Outsunny Picnic Table | Amazon

I bought one of these last year, and it's been so incredibly useful when we're on campsites. It gives you a dining, socialising and even working space outside or inside your tent, and it folds away to such a small size quickly and easily.

Cards on the table, it is pretty heavy once tucked away. And the seats are small once it's folded out, with only a limited weight capacity of 80kg. But my wife and I are quite small so it suits us well.

I love the fact it has a parasol hole, and I've also found it really easy to clean with its robust plastic and aluminium surfaces. For the sake of £50, this is a really nice thing to have with you on a family camping trip.

Portable Fire Pit

Portable Firepit | Amazon

I just love these little folding fire pits. They're such a nice thing to sit around after a long day exploring the countryside, and they're a great way to keep warm if you're sitting out under the stars in the evening.

Setting it up initially is a bit of a fiddly process, but once it's up it's remarkably stable, and it can hold some surprisingly heavy logs.

Remember to take all the obvious safety precautions when dealing with an open fire, and bear in mind not all campsites like firepits being used, so check with wardens first. And do be considerate - your neighbours might not appreciate the smoke. But if you've got the space and you're being sensible, what a wonderful little gadget for £16.

Campingaz Camp Bistro Elite Cooking Stove

The Campingaz Bistro Elite stove | Go Outdoors

Cooking up a tasty treat while you're camping is so much easier than it was when I was setting up my first tents as a teenager. These compact stoves are easy to come by in any camping shop, and the designs are all broadly the same, but the one I've found most reliable and robust is the Campingaz Camp Bistro Elite.

Simply pop in a gas bottle - they're very ubiquitous, and even some supermarkets sell them - flick the switch over to light the gas, set it to your desired heat level and cook away. Perfect for boiling water, frying up some bacon, or just heating up a tin of beans.

Remember, it's very dangerous to use gas-fired appliances inside a tent, and always make sure you put it out properly before leaving it unattended.

Cadac Safari Chef 2

The Cadac Safari Chef | Go Outdoors