Summer capsule wardrobe: These essential items can double up on your holiday
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This Shape Enhancing Belted Frill Detail Swimsuit in light pink (Very, £28) is perfect for a swim, but also looks great with a pair of shorts like these Scalloped Hem Denim Shorts (Very, £25). So once you’ve dried off in the sun, slip on your shorts, throw on a kafkan - we like this Crochet Stripe Kaftan (Monsoon, £45) - and head straight to the hotel bar for happy hour.
You could also pair your scalloped denim shorts with this Pure Cotton Broderie Square Neck Top (M&S £27.50), for a classic summer look. Pop on your sandals and sunglasses, and you can’t go wrong.
This Abercrombie & Fitch co-ord tiered maxi skirt in blue tile print (ASOS £65) and matching Puff Sleeve Top (ASOS £25 down from £45) are great additions to your holiday wardrobe. Wear together or match the skirt with your white broderie top, or the puff sleeve top with your scallop shorts, for two great summertime looks.
We also love these Blue Chambray High Waist Wide Leg Trousers (Oliver Bonas, £65.00) which would look great with either of the tops above, or a with relaxed t-shirt for cooler evenings or even the flights. This Pure Linen Round Neck Relaxed Blouse (M&S, £29.50) is a great option, as is this Cotton T-shirt (£9.99 ,H&M) which comes in a range of designs.
And again, these white tees work with the shorts and skirt above, so you’ve got plenty of options.
The key to your capsule wardrobe is picking accessories that can work again and again, so you want a pair of versatile sandals that look just as good by the pool or on the beach as they do paired with a dress for evening drinks. We love these Gold Leather Flat Sandals (River Island, £30) - which also come in leopard, brown and gold and black and gold - to match with outfits day and night, so you don’t need to worry about bringing several pairs of shoes.
As for bags, you want something simple and classic, which goes with all your outfits, and we think this Floral Raffia Cross Body Bag (The White Company, £69) does the trick.
And these Anya Gold Engraved Organic Shape Drop Earrings (Oliver Bonas, £18) will pair perfectly with your gold sandals and bag, to dress up any outfit for the evening, as will these Gold Bangles (Accessorize, £16).