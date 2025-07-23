Christine Lampard

Loose Women TV presenter stuns in budget-friendly dress you can shop now.

Christine Lampard has once again proven her fashion credentials, stepping in for Lorraine Kelly on ITV’s Lorraine in a gorgeous cream dress from Michelle Keegan’s Very collection .

Christine Lampard shared a picture on Instagram and wrote: “Great to be back with the @lorraine team! Loving my @michkeegan dress from @veryuk”. Followers rushed to comment on her timeless, elegant look, many asking where to buy the dress themselves.

The Very dress features a corset-style bodice that gives the dress a flattering shape, paired with a pleated skirt that moves effortlessly. The cream shade added a light, summery vibe perfect for daytime TV but equally suited for garden parties or date nights.

Very Pleated Corset Sleeveless Dress | Very

The TV presenter completed the look with delicate strappy heels and her signature glossy waves, keeping the overall styling modern, feminine, and polished. One of the best things about this style moment? It’s completely within reach. The dress, part of Michelle Keegan’s best-selling line for Very, an affordable wardrobe choice without compromising on elegance.

Christine Lampard has once again shown that you don’t need a designer label to make a big impact on screen. With Michelle Keegan’s stylish and affordable designs, chic summer fashion is just a click away.

