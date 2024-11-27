This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

How to stay warm, dry and stylish whilst waling round the Christmas markets.

Tis the season to go and check out all the wonderful food and drink at the Christmas Markets. I love a Christmas Market and one of my favourites has to be Manchester. It has so many different stalls from food and drink you can enjoy whilst walking around to buying lots of Christmas treats to take home. The buzz of a Christmas market puts in the festive spirit or that might just be all the mulled wine!

When it comes to fashion, the one thing I get asked all the time is ‘What should I wear?’ You can pretty much guarantee when you visit a Christmas market during the November December months it will be cold, wet and windy. Layers are key but we obviously still want to look stylish. Here are my top outfit ideas to keep you looking chic and cosy.

Festive family day out - Wellies are a must for strolling around the Christmas markets Go Outdoors has some amazing deals on wellies for all the family with Back Friday deals available to shop now. I love the Women’s Hunter Original Chelsea Wellington Boots £80.50 paired with matching green fleece, basic black leggings and wool overcoat.

I’m also a massive fan of the Unisex Jura Scarf and Beanie Box Set £35 which is a great gift idea or if you just fancy treating yourself. It's available in a range of colours to perfectly match your outfit colour aesthetic.

The Men’s Hunter Balmoral Zip Tech Tall Wellington Boots £175 are adjustable making them the perfect comfy boots to wear whilst walking round the market all day long. My husband wears these with a pair of jeans, a check shirt and a classic Barbour jacket. ‘farmer-chic’ is the next season trend.

Don’t forget the ones as the Hunter Kids’ Original First Classic Wellington Boots £35 are perfect for boys or girls and will keep their feet dry even if they want to jump in some muddy puddles.

