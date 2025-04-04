The SunSare cordless vacuum might remind you of something... | Amazon

It might be a shameless copy of a high-end Dyson, but this bargain cordless vacuum has been a big hit with buyers

You could spend £800 on a top-of-the-range Dyson cordless vacuum, or you could take Amazon up on a special deal for Prime members only and go for a vacuum that looks spookily similar for just £119.98.

Lots of people already have. There are 339 reviews on Amazon for the SunSare cordless vacuum, and its star rating overall is an impressive 4.6.

It's presumably a complete coincidence that it looks so similar to the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine, which is currently listed at £799.99 on the Dyson website - but a few of the people who have bought it actually prefer it to the Dysons they replaced it with.

It claims to have huge suction - and most buyers agree that it does | Amazon

Amazon shopper Kevin Reade bought one to replace an old Dyson, which he was finding too heavy to use on his stairs, and he gave it five stars.

He said in his review: "I was very impressed with how light it was and how well packaged. it is very easy to use and to empty when full.

"I cannot fault this hoover".

Sarah Jordan also left a five-star review. She wrote: "The SunSare cordless vacuum cleaner is an absolute bargain.

Its styling couldn't be more similar to the Dyson V15 | Dyson

"It’s easy to assemble and operate and manoeuvres really well. It picks up dirt even on the lower settings and is lightweight & easy to carry.

"I prefer it over my last vacuum which was a Dyson costing several hundred pounds more than the SunSare.

"I would definitely recommend anyone to give it a go."

Some reviewers were less positive, with a few suggesting it had weak suction power, and others saying battery life was disappointing.

Even the LED display is spookily similar in appearance | Amazon

But most buyers said the battery life was enough to do their whole house, and one even swapped it for a Henry vacuum and was delighted with the suction power.

SunSare says its vacuum has 45,000Pa of suction, and it's tricky to compare that to a Dyson, because they don't disclose their suction power.

The SunSare does have a 550watt brushless motor, though, which is very powerful, and battery life is claimed to be up to 60 minutes - but that's likely to reduce on full power mode.

Like a Dyson, it also has digital display, and a range of tools. Although obviously it doesn't have the V15's trick sensors, and there's no mention of an anti-tangling system.

Being realistic, the Dyson V15 would probably run rings around the SunSare in most aspects, but it does cost nearly seven times more. And that's an important consideration.

However given how pleased people have been with the SunSare, and especially if you can catch the 40% discount for Prime members, it's got to be worth a punt for just £120.

