Take advantage of a double discount on Amazon, slashing the Netta ice maker's price to just £47.59

A double discount on Amazon has hammered the price of this ice machine down to its lowest price ever - and it's now less than £50.

If you click on this link, you'll see the Netta ice maker priced at £67.99, down from its usual price of £79.99. But if you look below that, you'll see a subtle little tick-box which applies a further 30% discount through a special voucher.

That brings the price down to £47.59, and that's a bargain for a 12KG electric ice maker.

It's perfect timing, too, with the spring sunshine putting on a performance, and summer on its way.

The ice machine is capable of making cubes in just 10 minutes, and its 1.2-litre tank means it can keep up with you during a garden party. It even comes with a scoop.

Whether you prefer a cocktail or a craft gin, this is a great way to ensure you have an endless supply of ice cubes to keep it cold and refreshing, because you can choose whether you want small cubes, or large cubes.

The voucher offer expires on Sunday, May 4, so there's plenty of time to treat yourself, but we don't know how long the additional 15% discount lasts for, so it's probably worth grabbing one while it's still cheap.