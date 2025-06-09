500 EuroMillions lines for £9 as £208m jackpot surges – deal going viral

The Euromillions jackpot stands at an eye watering £208million | Canva

A Wowcher deal offering 500 EuroMillions entries for £9 is going viral as the jackpot hits a record £208 million – here’s how to get in before the next draw.

The EuroMillions jackpot has officially hit £208 million, and ticket-buying frenzy is already underway. With the next draw on Tuesday this week, Wowcher has launched a deal that’s sending lottery fans into overdrive – offering 500 EuroMillions lines and 500 Millionaires Raffle entries for just £9.

That’s a 74 percent saving on the usual £35 price, giving you five hundred real National Lottery syndicate tickets in one go. With a prize pot this size, it’s no surprise this deal is selling fast.

You can grab 500 EuroMillions entries and 500 raffle tickets for £9 now at Wowcher via this link:

All tickets are official National Lottery entries, purchased through the You Play We Play syndicate. That means you’re not betting on the outcome – you’re actually in the draw, and a portion of every purchase goes to good causes.

The deal includes 500 entries into the main EuroMillions draw, and 500 entries into the separate Millionaire Maker raffle, which guarantees new UK millionaires every week. With draws every Tuesday and Friday, there are multiple chances to win a share of the record-breaking £208 million jackpot.

This Wowcher EuroMillions deal has already been snapped up by more than 94,000 people, with new buyers joining every hour. If you’re looking for a way into Europe’s biggest lottery for less than a tenner, now’s the time to act.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

