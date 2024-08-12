Fan prices plunge 25% to under £20 in Summer hot weather deal
Fan deals at Toolstation are offering up to 25% off as hot weather lingers on British shores. Shoppers feeling sticky and sweaty in humid conditions can save on everything from tower fans to portable air conditioners and we highlight a range of the biggest deals here.
Brands including Draper, Tower and DeWalt are on offer to help people feel fresh throughout hot and muggy conditions. Shoppers can bag a fan for under £17 with the cheapest Toolstation deal.
Some of the biggest savings are for larger items, including over £70 off the price of a Rhino AC9000 Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier. Take a look below at some of the latest offers.
Cheapest deal on fans
Shoppers don’t have to spend a fortune on fans. The small Draper Clip-On Desk Fan is reduced from £19.39 to £16.48 here. It’s the ideal size to clip on to a counter for when things get too hot to bear in the kitchen. It would be just as handy when working from home, next to a laptop.
Portable air conditioner saving
For those wanting something more substantial, Toolstation is offering a 20% saving on a Rhino AC9000 Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier here. Normally £338, it is now £271 in the Summer Sale.
It’s got three functions for cooling, as a dehumidifier and as a fan with three speeds. It’s also programmable to time when it should come on or stop.
Floor fan deal
There’s 25% off an 18” Draper Floor Fan, reduced from £64.99 down to £48.48 at Toolstation here. It’s got three speeds and is described as being “high-velocity” so it can “move large volumes of air”. The fan has a metal cage and is versatile enough to use at home, work or in a gym.
Tower fan discount
There’s 15% off a Draper Tower Fan giving shopper a £10 saving. Usually £63.99, it is on offer for £53.98 at Toolstation here. This tall fan has three speeds, is operated with a remote control and has a timer function.
Cordless fan deal
The DeWalt DCE512 18V XR Cordless Fan deal has 25% off. The price has plummeted from £119.98 down to £89.98 here.
Note that it’s for the body only, so it doesn’t come with a battery or charger but is big saving on a well known name like DeWalt.