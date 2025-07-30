These high-waisted jeans from River Island will go with everything in your wardrobe | River Island

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The River Island jeans are the must-have pair for your new season capsule wardrobe.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When fashion meets comfort, magic happens and River Island’s High-Waisted Front Pocket Wide Leg Jeans £52 are a perfect example. These jeans deliver timeless appeal with a modern edge, designed to flatter every curve while offering all-day wearability. Whether you're dressing up for brunch or styling down for a casual coffee run, this denim essential is set to become a wardrobe favourite.

River Island’s High-Waisted Front Pocket Wide Leg Jeans

River Island’s High-Waisted Front Pocket Wide Leg Jeans | River Island

The high-waisted design defines the waistline, creating a sleek silhouette that’s universally flattering. Meanwhile, the wide-leg cut adds a relaxed vibe that flows from hip to hem, offering both style and movement.

These jeans don’t just look good, they're thoughtfully designed for practical wear, too. Featuring front pockets, belt loops, and a classic button and zip fastening, they pair functionality with a polished finish. Whether you add a tucked-in tee or a cropped knit, the structure of the jeans provides a strong base for countless outfit combinations.

The River Island’s Blue High-Waisted Wide Leg Jeans offer incredible value, blending contemporary style with practical comfort. Whether you're building a capsule wardrobe or just on the hunt for that perfect pair of everyday jeans, these are worth trying on and living in.

Details

High-waisted

Wide leg

Comfort Stretch denim

Functional front pocketsClassic button and zip fastening

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

MySweetSmile Get wedding photo-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Wedding season is here — and so are all the photos you’ll treasure forever. Whether you’re the bride, the groom or just a guest, you’ll want a confident, glowing smile in every shot. That’s where MySweetSmile comes in. This UK best-seller promises peroxide-free, gentle whitening that fits effortlessly into your routine. From their teeth whitening powder for brides to quick-fix strips for guests and a handy pen for grooms, you’ll be ready for your close-up on the big day. Shop the full MySweetSmile wedding-ready range here.