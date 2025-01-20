Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spring has come early with Holly Willoughby’s new collection from Dunelm - here are her five favourite homeware pieces.

If you are sick of the grey skies and are already looking forward to the arrival of a more sunny outlook, then your wait could be over. Holly Willoughby’s new collection has just landed at Dunelm and, with a nod to springtime, it brings with it a host of florals across bedding, curtains and cushions.

Revealing its exclusive new collection in collaboration with the Dancing on Ice host and Sunday Times bestselling author, Holly, prices start from an affordable £14. An extension of the 43-year-old’s previous Dunelm collections, it expands on her signature bedding style, which takes inspiration from nature.

Floral motifs and botanical trails feature on the collection of popular homeware items with a focus on fresh spring colours across soft, luxurious fabrics.

The collection, which Holly previously described as “homely, elegant and beautiful” has been given a refresh with new floral motifs and botanical trails, with a focus on fresh spring colours across soft, luxurious fabrics. Holly said: “The new collection I have been working on with Dunelm aims to bring nature into the home – creating a calming atmosphere.

“The soft, natural tones are inspired by the world around us, and I’m really excited to be releasing a collection that people can add to their homes to truly unwind and feel at peace.”

Holly previously mentioned she loves nothing more than taking a relaxing bath before climbing into a bed with fresh sheets calling it “literally the best feeling in the world” - we couldn’t agree more Holly - so we thought we’d see which bedding from her collection she'd most likely be climbing into. So, in celebration the new collection drop, here are Holly’s top five personal favourite pieces from the collection

Holly Willoughby x Dunelm: TV star’s favourite pieces

Blossoming Trail Duvet Cover Set: Add elegance to your bedroom with Dunelm’s Blossoming Trail Duvet Cover Set, available from £50. This beautifully designed set features delicate floral trails in soft blush and cream tones, set against a sage green backdrop – perfect for creating a tranquil space.

Dramatic Blooms Duvet Cover Set: Featuring a timeless vintage design adorned with floral bouquets, the Dramatic Blooms Set is perfect for those looking to add some opulent charm to their bedroom. The striking brushstrokes paired with rich tones of deep purple and green, are printed on premium fabrics, delivering a touch of luxury and sophistication. It’s available from £50 on the Dunelm website.

Exotic Blossom Duvet Cover Set: With rich shades of pink, olive, gold, and blue set against a soft background, Exotic Blossom Duvet Cover Set brings the essence of spring into your bedroom. The trailing floral motifs are also available in matching curtains and wallpapers too, meaning you can extend this stunning design throughout your entire home. Explore the full range at the Dunelm website.

Lotus Garden Cushion: Add a touch of the exotic to your home with the Lotus Garden Cushion, available from just £26. This range showcases vibrant exotic birds and lush foliage, allowing you to bring the beauty of nature indoors.

Dramatic Bloom Curtains: Bring Holly’s stunning new collection into your living space with Dunelm’s Dramatic Bloom Pencil Pleat Curtains. Made from luxurious velvet fabric, these curtains offer timeless elegance and durability, all for exceptional value - starting at just £45.

The new Holly Willoughby collection at Dunelm is available to purchase from today (January 20) in store and online.

Emma Anthony, Head of Design at Dunelm, added: “We’re thrilled to work again with Holly on this latest collection. The range perfectly reflects the beauty of spring and summer and is a true celebration of style and elegance - we’re so excited to see our customers embrace it in their homes."