Forget boring white cabinets – 34 St John’s new tool lets you try thousands of colours on your bathroom vanity, from Farrow & Ball classics to Pantone’s Colour of the Year.

If you’ve ever stood in a showroom staring at the same three bathroom cabinet finishes, this will blow your mind. A new tool from 34 St John lets you play with literally hundreds of colours for your bathroom vanity – and yes, we gave it a go.

The site offers over 600 shades of green, nearly 600 reds, almost 500 blues, more than 200 yellows and dozens of natural tones. In total, you’re looking at more than 2,000 options, all instantly previewable with a couple of clicks. It’s strangely addictive – one moment you’re testing out muted greys, the next you’re trying a bold spring yellow or deep navy.

Where it gets really interesting is the Farrow & Ball connection. 34 St John can colour-match your vanity to any shade in the iconic paint brand’s palette – so if you’ve already dressed your living room in Hague Blue or your kitchen in Sulking Room Pink, you can carry the same look into your bathroom. For design purists, that means cohesion across the whole house.

Peach Fuzz brings warmth and elegance to the Scanalato vanity – Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2024 reimagined for the bathroom. | 34 St John

Alongside the full RAL and Farrow & Ball spectrum, 34 St John also offer a carefully curated palette of their own. That includes Peach Fuzz, Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2024, as well as 22 elite finishes chosen for their timeless appeal. If you’d rather stay classic, you can also opt for subtle wood effects in oak or cashmere.

One standout is the Scanalato 120cm Drawer Vanity Unit, a versatile centrepiece that comes with an open, two-tiered storage space. Built from premium solid wood, it balances practicality with flair – making it a preferred choice for family bathrooms or a luxury master suite. Like the rest of the collection, it can be finished in your colour of choice.

And the custom vanities are just the beginning. 34 St John curate bathroom collections sourced from Europe’s best makers – Italian freestanding baths, German steel tubs, hand-finished brassware – all underpinned by two centuries of family heritage in the bathroom trade. They also offer a bespoke bathroom design service, with fees refunded against your order, making it a genuine end-to-end solution if you’re planning a full renovation.

A screenshot from 34 St John’s website showing the Scanalato vanity in Traffic Red — with more than 2,000 other colour options just a click away. | 34 St John

We threw everything at the colour tool: blush pink, forest green, even jet-black. Some shades were daring, some surprisingly elegant. The best part is that these aren’t just digital tricks – you can actually order your vanity unit in any matt RAL shade, Farrow & Ball colour, or 34 St John’s exclusive finishes, making the possibilities almost limitless.

You can try it for yourself here via the 34 St John website: explore every colour option.

If you’re planning a bathroom upgrade, it’s worth a look – especially when a single vanity unit in the right shade can transform the whole feel of the room.

