iPhone 15 trade in warning as shoppers set to lose £100 in days

The new iPhone 16 is on the way and shoppers risk losing out on £100 if they have an iPhone 15

Apple fans who want to get their hands on the new iPhone 16 once it arrives should consider trading in their current iPhone immediately or risk losing out on £100 once the iPhone 16 has been revealed.

Experts at Compare and Recycle say the average price for an iPhone trade in peaks in August and September, but can drop by an average of 9% after Apple announces a new phone and up to 20% once the models are on sale.

It says: “Based on our historical data, trade-in prices are traditionally at their highest during August and early September, making it the best time to sell your iPhone. So, if you have your heart set on getting the iPhone 16 in a couple of weeks, it’s best to trade it in sooner rather than later.

With the reveal of the iPhone 16 set to take place on Monday 9 September, when Apple will host a new launch event with the tagline ‘It’s glow time’, the launch of the latest iPhone will likely go on sale in the UK days later.

Apple is expected to release details of the new iPhone 16, a new range-topping phone designed to replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max, plus new versions of its other tech including a new Apple Watch and new Apple Airpods.

Where to trade in your iPhone

Carphone Warehouse offers iPhone trade ins. To trade in online, all you must do is enter the details of the iPhone you want to trade in (brand, model or IMEI/Serial number) and you will then get a price offer for your phone. You will then receive packaging to send your phone to them. You can do that here.

You can also go directly to the networks themselves, or even Apple, which offers a trade in service. Vodafone in the UK offers a phone trade service here and promises an instant quote for your iPhone 15.