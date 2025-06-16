Jackery's Explorer 2000 V2 can run for weeks when paired up to a solar panel - as long as the sun shines | Amazon

We've found a fantastic deal on one of Jackery's best off-grid power stations - and the 200w solar panel is effectively free

It's a brilliant time of year for getting out into the great outdoors and enjoying some summer weather. And more of us are choosing to go camping, whether that's in a tent, a camper van, or even just lying out under the stars.

And if you like to take your tech with you on your trips, a portable power station is an essential tool.

They come in all shapes and sizes, but for serious off-grid living, you'll want something beefy - like the Jackery Explorer 2000 V2, for example.

It's powerful enough to boil a kettle, its battery will last for days, and it's got enough outlets to power everything in your tent or van without breaking a sweat.

These portable power stations are at their best when hooked up to a solar panel, and that's usually an expensive accessory. But we've found a deal on Amazon that will get you an Explorer 2000 V2 along with a SolarSaga 200w panel for £1,299. That's actually cheaper than buying the unit on its own.

Normally, the Jackery Explorer 2000 V2 costs £1,399, so this is a £100 saving - and the solar panel is effectively free. The bundle normally costs £1,999.

The only catch is it's a limited-time deal on Amazon, so we don't know how long it'll last - but if you can grab one in time, it'll save you a fortune on your off-grid adventures.