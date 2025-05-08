Keep cool in your outside space for just £15 with this half price sun shade

Cast a shade for £14.99 with this bargain canopy | Amazon

Amazon has knocked 50% off this garden sun shade - and it has to be one of the cheapest ways of creating a cool space in your garden

We've had a pretty lovely spring so far. Lots of dry weather, a fair bit of welcome sunshine, and the odd burst of heat. And we've still got the summer months to come.

It's prompted many of us to get our gardens ready for some al fresco living, making the most of the fine days and the lack of rain.

But when the weather heats up us Brits do have a habit of seeking shade. And if your garden isn't blessed with natural shade, you could look into some sort of awning, or gazebo, or you could just spend £14.99 on this sun shade.

It includes a full fitting kit | Amazon

It's a suspended sheet of fabric, with robust anchor points that enable you to tie it to walls, fences, or other structures.

Over a patio, for example, it offers an easily removable screen to keep the hot sun off you, or even just a bit of a shelter from the showers - as long as you do it up tightly and place it at an angle.

They usually cost £29.99 for a 2m by 3m version, but Amazon has dropped the price to £14.99 in a limited-time deal. With free delivery.

Larger sizes are available, but they do cost a little more. And do watch your colour choice carefully, because the price does shoot up for different colour and size combinations. The cheapest one currently is the small one in beige.

But if you use the supplied mounting kit correctly, this is an incredibly cheap way of giving yourself a really nice garden shelter - just in time for what is said to be a sunny weekend.