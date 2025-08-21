Leasing can save you hundreds of pounds - and keep you on top of the latest tech | Raylo Business

Leasing is becoming a popular alternative to buying, and we’ve looked into how much you can save over the monthly 0% finance deals from Apple, Samsung and more

If you visit Apple's website and buy an iPhone 16 Pro, it'll cost £999. Or you could pay monthly for £41.62. For two years.

But if you were to visit Raylo Business, a leasing specialist aiming to make it easier to invest in top tech, you could pay just £31.99 for two years.

It's an even bigger saving with Samsung, too, if you prefer Android over IOS. Currently Samsung sells the S25 Ultra for £1,249 - or £34.70 per month for 36 months.

It's the same story with laptops, too. An Apple MacBook Air 13-inch costs £999 on the Apple website, or £34.14 for 36 months. But Raylo Business will do it for £21.24 - and it's only £36.24 for 12 months.

The numbers also make sense with tablets, consoles, earbuds, and all the other devices on the Raylo Business website.

And, if you were to choose from the range of refurbished tech offered by Raylo Business, the savings are even more significant.

Obviously, with these being lease deals, you don't actually "own" the device, but the benefit of leasing is that, at the end of your term, you can give the device back and just sign up for the latest version.

If you did own something outright, you might get a few hundred quid when it comes to trade-in time, but you're otherwise facing another four-figure investment - or you're signing up to another two or three years.

Direct monthly deals vs leasing - how leasing saves hundreds of pounds over a term Apple iPhone 16 Pro two years at 0% APR - total price: £998.88 Apple iPhone 16 Pro leased from Raylo for two years - total price: £767.76 Samsung S25 Ultra three years at 0% APR - total price: £1249.20 Samsung S25 Ultra leased from Raylo for three years - total price: £764.64 Apple Macbook Air 13-inch (2025) Apple 36-month finance deal - total price: £1,229.04 Apple Macbook Air 13-inch (2025) leased from Raylo for three years - total price: £764.64

And this is why more and more businesses are turning to leasing their digital equipment. It means companies can stay ahead with the latest technology, at the same time as reducing their environmental impact with a circular ownership model. It also saves money in the long run.

Raylo Business offers flexible lease terms from rolling 12, 24, or 36 months, and no upfront costs. Devices are delivered next day, you get a free case with smartphones, a UK-based customer service team, and the sign-up process takes mere minutes. There's even a lifetime warranty on all products.

If you're not self-employed, Raylo also offers a similar service to consumers. To find out more, click here.

