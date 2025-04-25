This nine-litre family-sized air fryer is just £50 thanks to a double discount

A nine-litre air fryer can cook enough to feed a family of eight | Amazon

Fancy a dual-drawer air fryer for £49.99? Don't miss this sneaky voucher trick

No arguments please, the undisputed king of the air fryers is Ninja's iconic AF400UK. But that's all fine if you can afford to pay around £200 for an air fryer.

If your budget doesn't quite stretch to that, all is not lost, because we've spotted an amazing deal on Amazon for a very similar air fryer that can be had for £49.99.

It's a Yashe dual air fryer, with nine litres of capacity over two 4.5-litre drawers - pretty much exactly the same size and layout as the Ninja.

Dual drawers can be matched and synced to ensure food is ready at just the right time | Amazon

It has eight presets, smart sync, 3D circulation, and a digital display. It even has dishwasher safe parts. All the same as the Ninja, then.

Dual-drawer air fryers are the ultimate kitchen appliance, because you can cook two completely separate portions at the same time. So you could have your meat in one drawer, and your chips or some veg in the other drawer. They cook at different temperatures and, even though they might need to cook for different times, the digital control system matches it all up for you.

Usually, the Yashe air fryer costs £99.99, but there's an Amazon deal bringing it down to £69.99. However, if you look closely at the page, there's a tickbox to apply a £20 voucher - which means you'd get it for £49.99.

What's the catch? You need to be a member of Amazon Prime. Most of us probably are members, but if you're not, all is not lost.

There's a simple, free way of signing up to a free trial for 30 days, with all the other Prime benefits included. Click here to find out how to do that.

We don't know how long the discount will last for, or how long the voucher box will stick around for, so be quick if you want to snap up this tasty deal.

