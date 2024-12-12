Deals are rife on waterproof robes by Dryrobe competitors | Regatta Great Outdoors and Go Outdoors

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Half price aqua changing robes among Christmas offers from Dryrobe’s biggest rivals from £49 - best weatherproof and waterproof coat deals for wild swimmers and fashion seekers

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers are flooding to Dryrobe’s biggest rivals as they drop prices to lure in Christmas shoppers from £49. Aqua robe sales have continued long past Black Friday and it’s the perfect time to clinch a changing robe bargain as the fashionable waterproof coats prices are slashed by 50% and more.

While Dryrobe isn’t dropping prices of its famous weatherproof products, other retailers including Regatta Great Outdoors, Amazon and Go Outdoors have enticing offers including half price deals. Aimed at winter wild swimmers, paddle boarders and walkers, many sites are reporting the waterproof jackets as “top sellers” over recent days.

At the top end of the market, Dryrobe Advance Long Sleeve weather-resistant coat costs £165 and the renowned D-Robe Beaufort Robe is £155 here. Yet for those unbothered by the label and finer details, they can get adult changing robes from £59.

Go Outdoors Freespirit Aquarobe Pro is on sale ahead of Christmas | Go Outdoors

At Go Outdoors, the Women’s Royal Scot Neve Waterproof Riding Aquarobe is normally £150 but is on sale for £59 in sizes small or large here. Elsewhere on the website, Go Outdoors is offering the Freespirit Pro Aquarobe for £59, rather than its usual £100 price tag that is made for men and women.

At Regatta Great Outdoors store there is another big discount with the Adult Changing Robe half price, slashed from £120 down to £60 here.

A bigger deal is 60% off the Orla Kiely Changing Robe in Rain Cloud Grey which is now £56 instead of £140. That comes in one size.

The Oksun Waterproof Changing Robe is on offer on Amazon for £49.99 here but only in the red colour. It also has a three-quarter length sleeve.

Also on Amazon, Osprey Changing Robes are now £74.99 instead of £82.78 here. It comes in five different colours for men and women. The Osprey option is created to help swimmers get changed outdoors at the beach or swimming pool while keeping them covered up. It’s also friendly to the environment as “20% of the robe’s material is made from recycled bottles”.

We’ve reviewed a range of other products for wild swimmers that you can read about here. They include waterproof backpacks, changing robes and thermal flasks.