For football fans, the start of winter is here - marked by the release of the 2021 Premier League Winter Ball

The Premier League Winter Ball 2021 is available in two colours

This year’s Premier League Flight Football has been created by Nike and comes in two different colourways; a bold yellow, blue and red orange or a white, navy and red orange.

Printed on the ball is the classic Premier League logo of the lion, along with the date.

This is a ball like no other, as hinted at by the expensive price tag as it costs well over £100. It features moulded grooves and a grippy texture, which Nike say will ‘reduce unexpected movement through the air’.

The result of this is that you have more control of the ball, so it will go exactly where you want it when you’re playing a game of football - which is straight in the back of the net.

According to the reviews, every shot really is on target with this ball so it’s worth the money if you’re serious about your game.

The ball is currently available to buy from JD Sports for £125 and Sports Direct for £124.99, or direct from the Nike website for £124.95.

These winter balls have signified the start of the winter season for football fans for the last 15 years, but it’s not yet been confirmed when this year’s ball will be used in the Premier League.

You could be using it in your own football games in a matter of days though, using the links below.

Premier League Flight Ball Premier League Flight £124.95 If you order direct from the Nike website you will get free standard delivery with your Nike Membership. The ball has three top rated reviews on the Nike website, with people calling it the best ball they’ve ever had. Buy now

Premier League Flight Football Premier League Flight Football £124.99 Home delivery from Sports Direct costs £4.99. For store delivery, you will have to pay £4.99, however with a spend over £100 (excluding delivery charge) you will get a £5 voucher to spend in-store. An excited reviewer on the Sports Direct website said every shot with this ball goes where they want it, and described it as ‘insane’. Buy now