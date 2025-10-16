Cut NHS waiting times with private medical scanning - full list of prices
Waiting weeks for results from scans and screenings has become the norm as the NHS faces increasing pressure - but bypassing the system and going private might be cheaper than you think.
Private scanning centres offer a much quicker way to get your treatment underway, with a clinician call potentially happening within hours of an online application, and results available within a few days, rather than a few weeks.
Private healthcare has a reputation for being an expensive luxury, but some specialist companies can offer scanning and screening services for surprisingly affordable prices. And among the market leaders is Scan.com
Ultrasound scans, for example, start at just £180, and these can create images of soft tissues, organs, and blood vessels. A private X-Ray starts at less than £100, and an Echocardiogram scan (ECG) would be £250.
Meanwhile, an Open MRI scan, ideal for the less able, or people with anxiety or claustrophobia, can produce images of small body parts for less than £300.
Even a full body MRI scan, necessary for preventative screenings of the brain, chest, abdomen, pelvis, and key blood vessels, costs just £1,499.
Other important screenings, such as a mammogram, costs £250, and a prostate screening costs £500.
Scan.com says results are usually available in two days, and there is no need for a GP referral.
To access the services, you book a remote consultation which is held in the privacy and comfort of your own home, and you will be offered a no-obligation referral.
