I feel like a snob for saying it but cooking in a Le Creuset pot makes everything feel more special. I got one as a present years ago and it’s not only stood the test of time but is in prime view on a shelf above my cooker as it looks beautiful too.

The French iconic enameled cast iron pots dating back to the 1920s are favourites among Michelin star chefs and unfortunately have a price-tag to prove it. I’ve often browsed them in cookery shops and department stores, keen to add another in my kitchen as my casseroles taste so much nicer after bubbling away in my bright blue Le Creuset - but I couldn’t justify paying that much.

With regular prices upwards of £225, it feels like a pipe dream to fill my kitchen with Le Creuset. That’s why when I spotted bargain signature Le Creuset pots in the Amazon Prime Day deals, it went straight to the top of my shopping wish list.

There’s a few Le Creuset discounts but the main one is the Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round 20cm Casserole Dish With Lid with a 40% saving. Although there are many stunning colours from shell pink to nectar yellow, the biggest bargain is in the volcanic orange that has its original price of £225 slashed down to £135.99.

The other shades are still cheaper, but not as much. Like 25% off the cerise red, taking it down to £168.75 here, or the 32% off the pretty shell pink that makes it a steal when it comes to Le Creuset at £152.99.

Although even with the discount, these prices are still staggering for a piece of cookware, I can’t help but agree with one shopper who left a review saying how it “was an investment for life”.

The cast iron material, along with the shape and design mean that I always get the same ideal result and it doesn’t seem to wear away over time either. The quality of Le Creuset means they aren’t flash in the pan products.

I fully expect to be still serving up my fish pie or Lancashire hot pot in it when I’m 90. In fact, the pot is far more likely to outlive me.

Among some of the other deals for Amazon Prime Day are some cheaper offers of other items that are very tempting and wouldn’t mean such a big pay out.

The Le Creuset Heritage 26cm Rectangular Dish that would be perfect for roasting vegetables is reduced from £48 to £31.99 in a stunning teal colour here. Other colours are similar prices but slightly more.

Then there are the very attractive and alluring Le Creuset Stoneware Rainbow Coffee Mugs that cover its range of enticing shades from cerise to ultra violet, soleil and palm. That’s a huge 41% discount, taking the original price of £85 down to £49.99 for the six mugs here.

Now I’ve started looking, there’s even more to the range than I realised. Water bottles, dog bowls and this rather striking French press cafetiere in its Le Creuset stoneware range. The cafetiere has 32% off taking it from £65 down to £43.99 here.

Getting back to the cooking, there’s a Le Creuset Enamelled Cast Iron Rectangular Grill that’s for low fat cooking too. That’s normally £105 but the price has been slashed down to £65.99 here. That’s for the teal and cerise colours.

While for many spending this kind of money on chinaware and cookery items seems extravagant, don’t worry, I realise it is. But I also grew up in an era when my grandparents and aunts would have a pride about bringing out the best china for visitors to have tea.

That time may have gone but there’s something to be said about the way that fine pieces of cookware make things taste and how it makes you feel.

