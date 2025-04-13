Simba's Hybrid mattress: a night-time game-changer | Simba Sleep

Simba is offering up to 20 per cent off its best-selling Hybrid mattresses this Easter – including the one I personally swear by.

Still waking up sore, stiff or slightly betrayed by your bed? Simba’s Easter sale is here – and it’s your chance to finally fix your sleep situation.

I speak from experience. After nearly a decade of sleeping on what was essentially a glorified sponge, I took the plunge and upgraded to the Simba Hybrid Mattress. It was a game-changer. Less tossing, more support, and no more early morning back spasms. I actually started waking up rested – imagine that.

Now, Simba is offering up to 20 per cent off across their Hybrid range – including the very mattress I reviewed. Here’s the lowdown on what’s included in the sale and why you might want to join the better-sleep club.

Simba Hybrid Essential – now £594.15 (was £699)

A brilliant first step into the Simba world. It’s slightly stripped back compared to the others, but still includes Simba’s signature Aerocoil springs and breathable comfort layers. Great for guest rooms or if you’re on a tighter budget.

Simba Hybrid – now £746 (was £899)

This is the one I sleep on. It has five layers of comfort, a breathable Simbatex top layer, edge-to-edge support and just the right amount of bounce without wobble. It’s like sleeping straighter, cooler and smarter.

Simba Hybrid Pro – now £999 (was £1,249)

The Pro builds on the classic Hybrid with a natural wool layer that adds extra plushness and better temperature regulation. It’s the one to go for if you want more hotel-luxury without going full premium.

Simba Hybrid Luxe – now £1,385 (was £1,799)

The Luxe cranks things up with more Aerocoil springs, seven layers of comfort and excellent pressure relief. Ideal if your current mattress leaves you sore in the mornings or if you want top-tier comfort without going Ultra.

Simba Hybrid Ultra – now £2,399 (was £2,999)

Simba’s most advanced model, featuring a triple-layer spring system and every bit of comfort and cooling tech they’ve got. If you’re serious about sleep – or just love a bit of indulgence – this is the ultimate mattress flex.

My honest advice? Don’t sleep on this sale. Simba’s not only knocking hundreds off its bestselling mattresses – you also get a 200-night trial, so you’ve got time to test it properly. I’ve been through the pain of putting off the upgrade for too long. Don’t be like me. Get the mattress your sleep-deprived self deserves.

For a more budget-friendly alternative, the TeQsli King Size Hybrid Mattress is worth a look on Amazon. Currently priced at just £178.49 (with an extra £20 voucher available for Prime members), it offers an impressive spec for the money. This 25cm deep, medium-firm mattress combines gel memory foam with a seven-zone pocket spring system designed to support your head, back and joints individually. It’s not as luxuriously engineered as Simba’s more expensive models, but for under £200, it delivers a lot – especially if you’re kitting out a guest room or upgrading on a tighter budget.